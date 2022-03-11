Check out the 2022 Carbery junior championship draws

THE draws for the 2022 Carbery junior football and hurling championships were made on Thursday night. They are as follows:

2022 Bandon Co-op Junior A Football Championship – Group 1: Tadhg MacCarthaigh, Argideen Rangers, Bandon, Barryroe. Group 2: St James, St Mary’s, St Colum’s, Castlehaven. Group 3: Kilmacabea, Ballinascarthy, Clonakilty, Kilbrittain. Group 4: Carbery Rangers, Newcestown, Muintir Bhaire, Randal Óg.

2022 Bandon Co-op Junior B Football Championship – Group 1: O’Donovan Rossa, Dohenys, Goleen. Group 2: Kilmeen, Diarmuid Ó Mathúna, Bantry Blues. Group 3: St Oliver Plunkett’s, Ilen Rovers, Clann na nGael.

2022 RCM Tarmacadam Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 1: Ballinascarthy, Dohenys, St Oliver Plunkett’s, St Colum’s. Group 2: Clonakilty, Kilbree, St James, Diarmuid Ó Mathúna. Group 3: St Mary’s, Newcestown, Bandon, Kilbrittain.

2022 RCM Tarmacadam Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1: Randal Óg, Barryroe, Ballinascarthy. Group 2: Bantry Blues, Kilbree, O’Donovan Rossa, Gabriel Rangers.