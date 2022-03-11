Sport

Check out the 2022 Carbery junior championship draws

March 11th, 2022 11:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Tadhg MacCarthaigh captain Brian O'Driscoll raises the Mick McCarthy Cup after their 2021 Carbery JAFC final win.

THE draws for the 2022 Carbery junior football and hurling championships were made on Thursday night. They are as follows:

2022 Bandon Co-op Junior A Football ChampionshipGroup 1: Tadhg MacCarthaigh, Argideen Rangers, Bandon, Barryroe. Group 2: St James, St Mary’s, St Colum’s, Castlehaven. Group 3: Kilmacabea, Ballinascarthy, Clonakilty, Kilbrittain. Group 4: Carbery Rangers, Newcestown, Muintir Bhaire, Randal Óg.

2022 Bandon Co-op Junior B Football Championship Group 1: O’Donovan Rossa, Dohenys, Goleen. Group 2: Kilmeen, Diarmuid Ó Mathúna, Bantry Blues. Group 3: St Oliver Plunkett’s, Ilen Rovers, Clann na nGael.

2022 RCM Tarmacadam Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1: Ballinascarthy, Dohenys, St Oliver Plunkett’s, St Colum’s. Group 2: Clonakilty, Kilbree, St James, Diarmuid Ó Mathúna. Group 3: St Mary’s, Newcestown, Bandon, Kilbrittain.

2022 RCM Tarmacadam Junior B Hurling ChampionshipGroup 1: Randal Óg, Barryroe, Ballinascarthy. Group 2: Bantry Blues, Kilbree, O’Donovan Rossa, Gabriel Rangers.

 

***

