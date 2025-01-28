Check out Muskerry U21 A, B and C football draws

THE following are the 2025 Macroom Motors Mid Cork U21 Football Championship draws made at the recent meeting of the board at Coachford. All games are knock-out.

U21A football – Quarter-final: Éire Óg v Ballinora, on Sunday, February 9th, 11am in Ovens. Semi-finals: Winner of quarter-final v Kilmurry; Ballincollig v Naomh Abán, on Sunday, February 9th, 11am in Ballincollig

U21B football – Quarter-finals (all on Sunday, February 9th): 1. Macroom v Inniscarra, 11.30am in Macroom; 2. Canovee v Kilmichael, 1pm in Carrigadrohid; 3. Grenagh v Ballincollig 2, 2pm in Grenagh; 4. Donoughmore v Aghabullogue, 11am in Donoughmore. Semi-finals: 1 v 2, 3 v 4.

U21C football – Quarter-finals (all on Sunday, February 9th): 1. Aghinagh v Cill na Martra, 1pm in Rusheen; 2. Iveleary/Dripsey v Donoughmore 2, 2pm in Dripsey; 3. Blarney v Clondrohid, 2pm in Blarney; 4. Macroom 2 v Ballingeary, 2pm in Macroom. Semi-finals: 1 v 2, 3 v 4.

First teams out will have home advantage. New football rules will also apply so clubs will need to look at having their pitches lined as per the new rules. All games are ‘winner on the day’. If level at the end of normal time, 20 minutes extra time and then a penalty shoot-out if necessary to decide who progresses. All fixtures will be played over the last three Sundays in February (9th, 16th and 23rd), allocated as per county board instructions.