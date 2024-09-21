Champs Clonakilty put Carbery JAHC title on the line

BY TOM LYONS

IT’S a straight switch from the excitement of the football last weekend to the quarter-finals of the RCM Tarmacadam Carbery junior A hurling quarter-finals and relegation play-off this weekend, with five games down for decision.

Defending champions Clonakilty will face a repeat of last season’s final against near-neighbours, St James, whom they beat by 1-17 to 0-11 in that final. However, much has changed since as Clonakilty have now qualified for the senior football quarter-final and the hurling has occupied a back seat. They beat St Oliver Plunkett’s by 0-23 to 1-14 in round one, minus a few of their regular stars, but suffered a heavy defeat to Mathúnas in round two, by 2-22 to 0-12.

St James’ main concentration is on premier junior football, where they face a relegation play-off against St Nick’s the following weekend. They opened their hurling campaign with a draw against St Mary’s, 0-13 to 1-10, but then topped the group with a decisive 3-27 to 1-6 victory over promoted Bantry Blues. It remains to be seen which team is most affected by its footballing exploits and the Ardfield men may just enjoy a revenge win here.

Ballinascarthy are most people’s favourites to win the title this season and their form to date would seem to justify that view. They campaigned in the county league, winning Division 7. In the championship they had wins over Newcestown, 1-14 to 0-16, and Bandon, 6-26 to 2-7. They take on Randal Óg in the quarter-final. The Castle men are the great over-achievers in recent years in both codes with a small panel of committed players. They lost their first round to Kilbree, 1-17 to 1-23, and their second round to Dohenys, 2-12 to 0-21, but a big win over St Colum’s, 2-17 to 0-11, in their last game was enough to qualify them on scoring difference. Their ace is Cork player, Seán Daly, but his shoulder injury won’t help their cause. Bal should advance in this game.

The local derby of Diarmuid Ó Mathúna and St Mary’s should draw a big crowd to Rossmore on Saturday. Mathúna’s, with Bal, are the form team of the season, having gone unbeaten so far, winning Division 1 of the Carbery league and beating champions Clonakilty, 2-22 to 0-12, and Plunkett’s, 2-18 to 2-12, in the championship. Like their opponents, they are also involved in the football quarter-finals. St Mary’s, with a number of returned exiles, drew with St James, 1-10 to 0-13 in round one and had a big win, 1-21 to 0-8, over Bantry in round two. Injuries are a problem and they might have to give way to their northern neighbours on this occasion.

Kilbree have been near the top for a number of years and are due a title win under the astute management of Timmy O’Brien. They will be fancied to beat Newcestown’s second string. Kilbree finished second in the league, losing only to Mathúnas, and in the championship, they beat Randal Óg by 1-23 to 1-17, St. Colum’s by 1-22 to 0-7 and Dohenys by 1-17 to 0-13. Darragh Coakley is the player to watch in their forward line. Newcestown are always hard to beat in this grade. They ran Ballinascarthy to a point, 0-16 to 1-14, in round one and qualified by beating Bandon by 2-17 to 0-12. Eoin Kelly will be their main man but Kilbree should advance to the semi-final.

In a relegation play-off, St Oliver Plunkett’s will hope to stay up by beating Bandon’s second string. Plunkett’s lost their championship games to Clonakilty and Mathúnas, while Bandon lost to Ballinascarthy and Newcestown. Unfortunately, Bantry Blues have conceded their relegation play-off to St Colum’s and are automatically relegated to junior B for 2025.