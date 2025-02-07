Southern Star Ltd. logo
Champs Clonakilty and Drinagh Rangers kept apart in Beamish Cup quarter-finals and semi-finals

February 7th, 2025 9:41 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

Champs Clonakilty and Drinagh Rangers kept apart in Beamish Cup quarter-finals and semi-finals Image
Tim O'Donovan, chairman of the West Cork League ,and John Buckley, chairman of the Munster Football Association, present the Beamish Cup to Reuben Henry, captain of the Clonakilty Soccer Club team that defeated Drinagh Rangers in the 2024 Beamish Cup final.(Photo: Paddy Feen)

LAST season’s Beamish Cup finalists, winners Clonakilty Soccer Club and runners-up Drinagh Rangers, have been kept apart in the quarter-finals of this year’s competition.

The draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, made on Thursday night, see Clonakilty and Drinagh on opposite sides, as Clonakilty Soccer Club meet Togher Celtic in their quarter-final, with the winner to face either Baltimore or Bunratty United in the last four.

On the other side of the draw, Ardfield will play Spartak Mossgrove in a quarter-final with the winner to meet Drinagh Rangers or Skibbereen in the semi-finals.

The quarter-finals will be played on Sunday, February 16th, with the semi-finals on March 2nd, and the final will be played in Turner’s Cross on Sunday, March 16th.

QUARTER-FINALS: Clonakilty Soccer Club v Togher Celtic, Drinagh Rangers v Skibbereen, Baltimore v Bunratty United, Ardfield v Spartak Mossgrove.

SEMI-FINALS: Winner of Ardfield/Spartak Mossgrove v winner of Drinagh Rangers/Skibbereen; Winner of Clonakilty Soccer Club/Togher Celtic v winner of Baltimore/Bunratty United

