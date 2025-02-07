Champs Clonakilty and Drinagh Rangers kept apart in Beamish Cup quarter-finals and semi-finals

LAST season’s Beamish Cup finalists, winners Clonakilty Soccer Club and runners-up Drinagh Rangers, have been kept apart in the quarter-finals of this year’s competition.

The draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, made on Thursday night, see Clonakilty and Drinagh on opposite sides, as Clonakilty Soccer Club meet Togher Celtic in their quarter-final, with the winner to face either Baltimore or Bunratty United in the last four.

On the other side of the draw, Ardfield will play Spartak Mossgrove in a quarter-final with the winner to meet Drinagh Rangers or Skibbereen in the semi-finals.

The quarter-finals will be played on Sunday, February 16th, with the semi-finals on March 2nd, and the final will be played in Turner’s Cross on Sunday, March 16th.

QUARTER-FINALS: Clonakilty Soccer Club v Togher Celtic, Drinagh Rangers v Skibbereen, Baltimore v Bunratty United, Ardfield v Spartak Mossgrove.

SEMI-FINALS: Winner of Ardfield/Spartak Mossgrove v winner of Drinagh Rangers/Skibbereen; Winner of Clonakilty Soccer Club/Togher Celtic v winner of Baltimore/Bunratty United