Castlehaven setting early pace in Division 1

CASTLEHAVEN’S junior string is the form team in the Carbery Dubliner Cheese Division 1, top of the table with five points from three games. Their latest display, a whopping 5-11 to 0-15 win over Tadhg MacCárthaigh, will alert opponents in the championship though they will be playing senior championship before then, and likely lose a few players. Their five-goal haul was surpassed by Kilmacabea, who kicked six against Kilbrittain, as they take joint third place in the table. It’s very encouraging to see St Colum’s in second spot after a few rocky seasons, winning two games from three, their only slip a one-point defeat to SW champions, Barryroe. Strangely, the champions are second from bottom, with only Kilbrittain below them.

Division 2 sees the men from the west, Goleen, unbeaten after three games and head of the table. Some teams have still to play a game in this division. At present, Bantry and O’Donovan Rossa are propping up the table. Also encouraging in Division 3A is the form of Castletownbere’s second string, struggling to field a second team in recent seasons, as they head the table with four points from two games. Clann na nGael are on same mark, while Gabriel’s and Adrigole share bottom spot. Top spot in Division 3B is shared by five teams on two points, with Bandon top on scoring difference.

Junior Hurling Leagues

Two teams share the top spot in Division 1 of the hurling league. D. Ó Mathúna are in great form, unbeaten after three games with impressive wins over Kilbree, Plunkett’s and St. James. Kilbree share top spot, having played four games. Plunkett’s and Bandon are bottom. Division 2 is headed by St. Mary’s and O’Donovan Rossa, with four points from two games. Mary’s take top spot on scoring difference, with wins over Bantry and Dohenys. Bantry, Gabriel’s and Kilbrittain have yet to pick up a point in this division.

Scór Sinsir na Mumhan – Congratulations to Clann na nGael instrumental music group who added the Munster senior Scór title to their Carbery and Cork titles recently. They now represent Cork in the All-Ireland final in Killarney on May 11. Carbery’s record in Munster Scór in recent seasons has been quite good, and mile buíochas to the hard-working Scór committee.

U20 Disappointment

There was frustration for Cork U20s who lost out to Kerry last week. West Cork had a big interest in this game with Dan Twomey (Ballinascarthy), Mark Óg O’Sullivan (Bantry Blues) and Olan Corcoran (St. Mary’s) starting. Darragh Sheedy (Bantry), Niall Kelly (Newces- town) and Jack O’Neill (Castle- haven) came on as subs.