Casey and Cremen to go repechage route in Paris Olympics

SKIBBEREEN rower Aoife Casey and Mags Cremen (Rochestown) will need to negotiate the repêchage at the Olympic Games in Paris following a third-place finish in their heat of the Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls on Sunday morning.
The all-Cork crew, in lane one, were third throughout in heat one, as Great Britain stamped their class on the heat, leading all through to win in 7:04.20, over four seconds clear of Greece in second – the top two crews progressed into the semi-final on Wednesday morning.
The Irish lightweight double, finishing in 7:12.89, was the best of the rest, ahead of Austria, Tunisia and Argentina.
