Casey and Cremen to go repechage route in Paris Olympics

July 28th, 2024 11:00 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

The women’s lightweight double team Margaret Cremen, left, and Aoife Casey training at the National Rowing Centre in Cork. (Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile)

SKIBBEREEN rower Aoife Casey and Mags Cremen (Rochestown) will need to negotiate the repêchage at the Olympic Games in Paris following a third-place finish in their heat of the Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls on Sunday morning.

The all-Cork crew, in lane one, were third throughout in heat one, as Great Britain stamped their class on the heat, leading all through to win in 7:04.20, over four seconds clear of Greece in second – the top two crews progressed into the semi-final on Wednesday morning.

The Irish lightweight double, finishing in 7:12.89, was the best of the rest, ahead of Austria, Tunisia and Argentina.

 

