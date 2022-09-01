Cascarino and Houghton will light up Brinny pitch as Castlelack take on Ireland soccer legends

REPUBLIC of Ireland soccer legends Tony Cascarino, Ray Houghton and Mark Kinsella will line up for the Republic of Ireland Legends’ team at Castlelack FC’s home ground in Brinny on September 17th.

The legendary Boys in Green will take on a Castlelack selection in an important fundraiser for the club.

The ambitious West Cork club – which fields at underage (U10-U16), U19, junior and masters’ levels – teamed up with MSD Brinny where the company agreed a long-term lease with the club in 2019. Castlelack has developed a new home, consisting of two full-size grass soccer playing pitches and a training area on a six-acres site adjacent to the MSD facility.

Castlelack and MSD have teamed up again as one of the main sponsors of the upcoming clash with the Republic of Ireland Legends, which will serve as a fundraiser for the club's next development phase.

As well as Cascarino, Houghton and Kinsella, Cork City FC legend and current Galway United manager John Caulfield, as well as Liam Kearney, Greg O'Halloran, Denis Behan, Joe Gamble and Glen Crowe will all line out for the Irish selection in Brinny.

This promises to be a brilliant Saturday of entertainment in Brinny. The match itself will be followed with an evening event where the Republic of Ireland legends will take part in a Q&A session in the Copper Grove in Bandon.