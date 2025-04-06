Carbery Rangers Scór Munster double

BY JOHN TARRANT

CARBERY Rangers’ rich vein of form continues after recording a terrific double win in the Munster Senior Scór Finals at Cappamore, Limerick.

There was no stopping the Rosscarbery club, as a capacity attendance saluted the excellence of Elaine Moore at recitation and Rangers’ Ballad Group represented by Sinéad O’Regan, Elaine Moore, Catriona Collins, Claire O'Regan and Isabelle Moore.

Elaine emerged best at recitation with a self-penned piece titled ‘The Mother of the Groom’ to overcome participants from JK Brackens (Tipperary), Crotta O’Neills (Kerry), Monagea (Limerick), Shannon Gaels (Clare) and Ballyduff (Waterford).

‘I’m thrilled, it's a brilliant feeling to take a Munster title with my composition, it went down really well,’ said an emotional Elaine.

Carbery Rangers added silverware in the Ballad Group, their double fare of ‘Ned of the Hill’ and ‘Tá Mó Chleamhnas Deanta’ impressed to fend off O’Callaghan Mills (Clare), Glenflesk (Kerry) and Bruff (Limerick).

Chairman of Munster GAA Council Tim Murphy presented the provincial silverware along with Cathaoirleach Coiste Scór na Mumhan, Margaret Whelan, saluting all teams on showcasing their traditional talents in the excellent fare.

A productive outing too for Millstreet Question Time on capturing Munster silverware, and along with Carbery Rangers double success, the trio will progress to the All-Ireland finals in Castlebar on Saturday, April 26th. Also participating in the Munster showpiece were Isobelle Moore (Carbery Rangers) in solo singing, Carbery Rangers’ Ballad Group, Barryroe Music Group and Boherbue Set Dancers.