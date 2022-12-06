Carbery GAA stepping up its plans to develop all-weather pitch in division

CARBERY GAA has stepped up its plans to develop its own all-weather/4G pitch in the division.

This project has been on the to-do list for a number of years, and in the past 12 months the Carbery board met several clubs in the division to discuss developing on their grounds.

The board also received a quotation, from a leading provider of artificial pitches, on the potential cost of the development, which was priced at just under €950,000. This included groundworks and drainage, perimeter kerbing, fencing, lighting and the synthetic grass carpet.

Speaking to The Southern Star previously, Carbery GAA Chairman Aidan O’Rourke felt it was ‘imperative’ that the division pushes ahead with developing an all-weather 4G pitch. He added: ‘It has to happen’.

The recent wet weather has heightened the calls for Carbery GAA to progress this project, as the availability of club pitches is an issue.

In his report to the 2022 Carbery AGM, which has been pushed back to December 9th, Carbery Development Officer George Gill provided an update on this project.

‘As we have seen this year with the wet weather in October and November, pitch availability and playability is a real problem at the start and end of the year,’ Gill said.

‘It has long been discussed the potential for the division to develop an all-weather or 4G pitch that can be used to take pressure off club pitches and also provide a full-time training pitch for divisional development teams.

‘Over the past year myself and the board have met with several clubs in relation to the potential to develop sites on their grounds for such a project. I sincerely thank those clubs that engaged with the board in relation to this project. If any club is aware of a potentially suitable site in their area, please let me know.

‘This will be a long-term project, a major development and financial undertaking for the division.’

Meanwhile, at the Beara AGM that was held last weekend, secretary Joseph Blake urged more players in the division to make themselves available for selection for Beara’s senior football team in 2023.

‘While we had a great response from players across the division I do feel there are some more players who would make a vital contribution if they were to make themselves available,’ Blake said in his secretary’s report.

‘Players will only get better playing senior football championship and Cork is one of the few counties that allow players from intermediate and junior clubs play county senior football championship, and I do hope more players, after seeing the effort that was put in, and the structures put in place, will make themselves available for Beara in 2023.’