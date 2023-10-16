CARBERY BOWLING: Three-day joint fundraiser set for the October bank holiday weekend

PRELIMINARY plans were put in place last Monday for the re-fixing of Carbery’s joint fund-raising series with neighbouring South-West.

The October bank holiday weekend is pencilled in for a three-day event, which will see scores in Rosscarbery on Saturday, Marsh Road on Sunday and Caheragh on Monday. The line-up for each day will be announced closer to the appointed dates.

The series, deferred from Easter, provides a valuable source of support to both regions and will benefit various initiatives and projects including the promotion of its adult and under-age championship programme.

Also discussed on Monday were the affiliation and grading deadlines for the 2024 season, which will come into play next month. The cut-off date for affiliation for next season is November 20th. Carbery’s regional AGM will take place on Tuesday, October 31st at 8.30pm in The Corner Bar, Skibbereen.

Shane Nugent did the business at Rosscarbery on Saturday, getting the verdict on Leap’s Darren Whooley to advance in the host club’s novice B tournament. Whooley, a championship winner in the grade in Carbery last year, fired a splendid opener but got nothing with his second when a chance presented itself to take a big lead.

A fine fourth had him well ahead again but, at this point, Nugent struck a rich vein of form. From a stand back of the ivy pole, the Clon man fired a six-shot sequence that turned the contest totally in his favour. The third and fourth of these, on the rise to Barry’s hill and around the double bends wiped out Whooley’s lead and gave him a bowl-of-odds advantage he didn’t relinquish. Nugent plays Castletownkenneigh’s Jack O’Callaghan in the quarter-final.

Jack Cahalane kept a winning run going with a fine victory in the Schull novice C tournament. Jack got the better of Bantry’s Darren Cronin in the closing stages of a good contest on the Meenvane road.

Carbery’s interest in the vintage section C championship is assured for another round after Pat Joe Connolly’s win at Leap on Sunday. Playing South West’s Jerry Connolly, the Rossmore man, who also enjoyed a great run in the regional veteran championship, fired excellent shots in the opening third to take a commanding lead. He plays Donal O’Sullivan at Ballygurteen in the next round.

Another of the region’s vintage campaigners, Jack Cahalane takes on Jim Cronin at the same venue while in section B, Donal Harnedy contests with David Walsh at The Clubhouse.