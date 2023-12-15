CARBERY BOWLING: Denis O’Driscoll makes winning return to set up Bill Barrett Cup final versus Denis Wilmot

BLUSTERY conditions at Caheragh on Sunday heralded the resumption of the Bill Barrett Cup and the semi-final joust also marked a welcome and winning return to action for Drimoleague’s Denis O’Driscoll, who salvaged a fore-bowl win from Ballyvourney’s Gaeltacht challenger John Creedon.

A serious foot injury incurred while contesting last year’s junior A county semi-final and the tragic passing of his brother Teddy made for a traumatic 12 months for the Drimoleague man, but he has come through and delivered a strong performance in his first score back.

He got the perfect start at Caheragh as two splendid openers took advantage of a stuttering start by Creedon, and a big bowl of odds separated them after two. From a long way in arrears, Creedon, who won outright that aforementioned championship in 2022, produced a spectacular brace from the ‘church’ to the ‘bridge’ and suddenly O’Driscoll’s big lead was gone.

Creedon took the lead with another piledriver to ‘Shiely’s’ but, in an exciting finale, O’Driscoll, regained the ascendancy with a rocket-like 14th shot. It gave him cushion enough to take the spoils from a cracking score and set him up for a final tilt against Bandon’s Denis Wilmot.

Castledonovan’s Seamus O’Regan left it late to win his Marsh Road novice B tournament contest with Darren Harrington of Darrarra. The South-West man looked to have it, holding a bowl of odds lead coming to ‘Coombe’s’ but a few of the wayward variety and a strong finish by O’Regan resulted in a late turnaround. Two men more renowned for their exploits on the football fields met in a novice D first rounder at Reenascreena. Kilmacabea GAA midfield powerhouse Martin Collins edged Carbery Rangers goal-scoring county final winner Chris O’Donovan in the last shot of a good score.

Michael Bohane is Carbery’s only representative on the panels selected for the 2024 European Championships in Germany next May. A strong performer on the senior men’s team since 2008, the Caheragh native holds his place with one spectacular showing in the road trials a particular highlight. In a competitive battle for places, Darragh Dempsey, underage champion in 2022, narrowly missed out as did Emma Fitzpatrick who had been on ladies’ senior teams for many previous championships. Shane McCarthy and Adam Baker competed for places on the youth team but were out of the top four.

Results:

Reenascreena: Novice D tour, Martin Collins defeated Chris O’Donovan, last shot.

Marsh Road: Novice B, Seamus O’Regan defeated Darren Harrington, last shot, for €1,000.

Caheragh: Bill Barrett Cup semi-final, Denis O’Driscoll defeated John Creedon, last shot, for €4,000; return, Con O’Sullivan defeated James Russell, last shot, for €500.

Bantry Bowling Club, Whiddy Island, Cancer Connect fund-raising scores, (Bantry v Beal na mBlath), Doubles, James and Connie O’Leary defeated John A Murphy/Tim Allen, last shot, for €2,200; Ronan O’Mahony/Darren Cronin defeated James Kelleher/Paul Twomey, last shot, for €2,000; Joe Madden defeated Frank Arundel, one bowl, for €2,600; James Kelleher/Bernard O’Callaghan defeated Corneilus O’Mahony/Brendan Burke, last shot, for €2,800.

Grange: Champy Deasy Cup, Denis Wilmot defeated John Shorten, two bowls, for €400; John John Cup, Wayne Parkes defeated Andrew O’Callaghan, two bowls, for €1,320; Joe Tyner defeated Deccie O’Mahony, last shot, for €500.

Newcestown: Kevin Coughlan defeated David Desmond, last shot, for €1,200; return, Coughlan defeated Desmond, last shot, for €1,400.

Derrinasafa: Patrick Crowley defeated Chris Cronin, last shot, for €600.