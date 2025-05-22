Cal McCarthy to compete in Jim Clark Rally in Scotland

THE West Cork crew of Clonakilty's Cal McCarthy and Rosscarbery's Eric Calnan have secured a late entry in this weekend's Jim Clark Rally, the third round of the Probite British Rally Championship.

The pair made a late dash to Duns in Scotland on Wednesday evening for the two-day event that begins tomorrow (Friday evening) with a loop of three stages repeated twice, the opening stage, Langton Mills, with its iconic water splash, gets underway at 6.11pm. There are a further eight stages on Saturday.

'We managed to secure an engine as our own one is back at Citroen since the Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally and we got a late entry,' said McCarthy, who is opting for some different events this year. They finished eighth overall in their home event.

Early last month, the pair were up to fifth overall in the Proflex Manx Rally only for mechanical issues put an end to their event on SS14 during the third and final leg, they posted a pair of second fastest stage time on SS10 and SS11.

As revealed in The Southern Star a few weeks ago, Ballylickey's Keith Cronin, the top seed for the Jim Clark Rally, withdrew his entry and has paused his motorsport activities for the immediate future as he concentrates on business interests.

Meanwhile, Ballylickey's Robert and Colin Cronin continue their racing seasons in the Ginetta Championships in the third event of the series at Oulton Parkin Cheshire this bank-holiday weekend in Britain with races on Saturday and Monday. Robert has two races in the Protyre Motorsport GT Championship and Colin (with three races) has three races ion the Ginetta Junior Championship.