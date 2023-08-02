Caheragh and Clann na nGael bring county league crowns to West Cork

TADHG MacCarthaigh and Clann na nGael were the two West Cork winners on an action-packed weekend of Cork LGFA county league finals.

Ibane Ladies, Clann na nGael, Rosscarbery Ladies, Bantry Blues, Tadgh MacCarthaigh and Bandon were all in action across the various league finals, but only two titles came West.

Naomh Abán captured the Cork LGFA Division 2 county league and confirmed promotion to the top tier for 2024. The Ballyvourney club needed three goals to see off Rosscarbery Ladies in an entertaining decider.

The Division 2 final had to be moved to Cill na Martra’s grounds with the eventual winners gaining the upper hand during the opening half.

Leading 1-6 to 0-2 at the break, Naomh Abán kept Rosscarbery at arm’s length throughout the second period and ran out deserving 3-9 to 0-7 winners.

Grace Murphy top scored for the new Division 2 champions (2-3) including a pair of frees. Lydia McDonagh (1-1), Roise Corkery (0-3), Iseult O’Riordan and Colleen Phelan (0-1 each) also contributed. Sandra O’Donoghue, Ciara Whooley, Megan Hayes and Maeve Kingston were amongst the battling Rosscarbery Ladies’ scorers.

Despite the defeat, Ross have enjoyed a productive league campaign, winning six of their seven division fixtures. Finishing ahead of fellow West Cork rivals O’Donovan Rossa and Dohenys plus reigning senior county champions Mourneabbey bodes well for Rosscarbery’s championship aspirations.

Naomh Abán proved worthy league final winners however, utilising Iseult O’Donovan, Una Twohig, Muireann Dineen and Amy McDonagh’s skills to capture the Division 2 trophy. Interestingly, the two teams will meet again in Group 1 of this year’s Cork LGFA intermediate county championship. Araglen Desmonds Buí are the third team in Group 1. Abhainn Dalla, Donoughmore, Glanmire and Valley Rovers make up Group 2.

Based on their league title-winning form, a talented Naomh Abán appear primed to build on their provincial and county junior successes of recent times.

Meanwhile, Emma Cleary played an important role in Éire Óg winning this year’s Division 1 county league title. The Ovens club overcame Glanmire 3-8 to 2-1 amid awful weather conditions in Ballinlough with Cleary scoring 0-2 en route to victory. West Cork clubs Clonakilty and Kinsale will have taken note as they face Éire Óg in the opening group phase of this year’s senior championship.

***

Bantry Blues’ hopes of finishing off a superb county league Division 3 campaign with a trophy were scuppered by Carrigaline last weekend. The latter edged their opponents 3-11 to 2-10 in the Division 3 final. The Blues must quickly turn their attention towards this year’s junior A county championship where fellow West Cork rivals O’Donovan Rossa and Dohenys await. Douglas and Midleton complete an imposing line-up.

An all West Cork LGFA Division 4 county league final pitted Tadhg MacCarthaigh and Bandon against one another in Caheragh. Both teams impressed on their way to the clash with Tadhg MacCarthaigh finishing top of the table on 18 points out of a possible 21. Second-placed Bandon held off Beara and Mallow to secure the runners-up berth and a league final place.

The Lilywhites were expected to push the favourites and so it proved with only two points separating the sides at full time. The hosts recovered from a seven-point first half deficit to change ends level at 1-8 apiece. A marvellous second half saw Tadhg MacCarthaigh hold off their opponents to edge the result, 2-14 to 2-12. Bandon contributed much to a terrific final with Kate McLoughlin (1-5), Emma Tarrant (1-1), Rachel O’Donovan and Ava Long (0-3 each) on target. Sophie Hurley, Rachel O’Donovan, Anne Marie Troy and Kate McLoughlin also impressed for the runners-up.

A Division 4 league final triumph represents the best possible build-up to Tadhg MacCarthaigh’s upcoming junior B county championship. Drawn in Group 1 alongside Bishopstown, Courcey Rovers and Nemo Rangers, the West Cork club will be eager to hold their own in a tough opening phase.

Clann na nGael were rewarded for a positive Division 6 campaign with victory over Ballinhassig, 3-5 to 1-9, in this year’s league decider. Five wins from their seven fixtures saw the West Cork club finish second in the final standings behind Ballinhassig.Winning a trophy represents a welcome boost ahead of Clann na nGael’s junior E championship. Bandon, Kildorrery, Cloyne and Kilworth have been drawn in the Drimoleague club’s group.

Another West Cork LGFA representative, Ibane Ladies, were unlucky to lose out to Glanworth in a high-scoring 5-12 to 4-8 Division 7 county league final. A strong Glanworth line-up proved too strong despite standout Sarah Harrington and Annie Condon performances for the Barryroe and Timoleague amalgamation. Roisin Ní Bhuachalla and Ciara Deasy (1-2 each), Orlaith Deasy and Ellen O’Riordan (1-0 each), Grace Tobin (0-3), Aoibhinn McKeogh (0-1) were Ibane’s scorers. This year’s Cork LGFA JFFC championship sees Ibane taking on Glanworth once again. Banteer, Grenagh, Keelnameela and Passage are Ibane’s other Group 2 opponents.