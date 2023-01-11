Sport

Caha Óg celebrates its ongoing success

January 11th, 2023 12:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

The Caha Óg U18 team that were crowned Beara champions in 2019 pictured with Kerry footballer Sean O'Shea (second from left).

Share this article

CAHA Óg – an amalgamation of Adrigole and Glengarriff – held their medal presentation over the Christmas holidays in the Caha Centre in Adrigole. 

With no medal presentation held over the last few years, winning teams from the last three years were presented with their medals from All-Ireland winning Kerry footballer Sean O’Shea, who made the short trip from Kenmare. 

Presentations were also made to players who had been on Cork teams and Cork development squads over the last few years. 

Caha Óg has proved very successful in recent years, both in winning trophies on the field, and also allowing underage players from both Adrigole and Glengarriff clubs compete in 13-a-side and 15-a-side competitions.

Caha Óg's U12 teams pictured with All-Ireland winning Kerry footballer Sean O'Shea at presentation night.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.