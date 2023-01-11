Caha Óg celebrates its ongoing success

CAHA Óg – an amalgamation of Adrigole and Glengarriff – held their medal presentation over the Christmas holidays in the Caha Centre in Adrigole.

With no medal presentation held over the last few years, winning teams from the last three years were presented with their medals from All-Ireland winning Kerry footballer Sean O’Shea, who made the short trip from Kenmare.

Presentations were also made to players who had been on Cork teams and Cork development squads over the last few years.

Caha Óg has proved very successful in recent years, both in winning trophies on the field, and also allowing underage players from both Adrigole and Glengarriff clubs compete in 13-a-side and 15-a-side competitions.