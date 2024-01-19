‘Brilliant pro’ Conor Hourihane hits 93rd-minute winner

CONOR Hourihane was hailed as a ‘brilliant professional’ after he struck an injury-time winner to fire Derby County up to third in League One on Monday night.

The Bandon man, who captains the Rams, scored a dramatic 93rd-minute goal, his effort from outside the box arrowing to the net to snatch a 3-2 win against Burton Albion at Pride Park.

‘For the captain to get the winner, I'm really happy,’ Derby boss Paul Warne said.

‘He's a brilliant professional that tries to do everything right to get himself in the best shape he can be in. He's always been available since I've been here and he's a great leader. For him to score, it seemed fitting.’

Next up for Hourihane and Derby is an away trip to Lincoln on Saturday; the high-flying Rams are now just one point off top spot, held by Portsmouth.