Southern Star Ltd. logo
Sport

Brilliant Bantry Basketball Club girls’ U14A team completes terrific treble

May 12th, 2025 8:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Brilliant Bantry Basketball Club girls’ U14A team completes terrific treble Image
The all-conquering Bantry Basketball Club U14A team that won the Top 4 tournament on Saturday. Back from left, Caragh McCarthy, Kate O’Sullivan, Anna Russell, Anna Harrington, Katie Cronin and Olivia Minehane. Front from left, Kacey Cotter, Callie O’Donoghue, Alex Manning, Emily O’Neill, Rebecca O’Connor and Aine Courcey.

Share this article

BANTRY Basketball Club’s brilliant U14A girls’ team has completed the dream season – they have won the treble of league, championship and Top 4 titles.

On Saturday, they took part in the end-of-season Top 4 tournament, looking to finish a season in style having been crowned league champions with a flawless league campaign of 12 wins from 12 games.

The semi-final was between first and fourth place, as Bantry took on a very strong Fr Mathews team. After an excellent season the weekend threw Bantry a few curve balls between illness and injury, however the depth of the squad showed the quality in this team.

The semi-final was a close encounter with only two points separating the sides at half time. Callie O’Donoughue made her presence known with some well-executed shots. Caragh McCarthy did a fantastic job defending a talented point guard. Emily O’Neill set the tone from the get-go and had some beautiful finishes. Kate O’Sullivan worked tirelessly on both ends of the floor, causing Fr Mathews all sorts of problems, as Bantry won 45-37.

It was a quick break and 20 minutes later the girls had their eyes on the silverware as they took on a Glanmire team that beat Limerick Celtics in their semi-final.

This was a top-class performance from Bantry who started the final strong with a five-point lead in the first period. The Bantry girls were in control from the beginning and took advantage of every opportunity. Glanmire didn’t go away without a fight, but the Bantry girls remained composed and stayed calm.

Rebecca O’Connor was very steady and reliable and won some great rebounds against a much bigger team. Katie Cronin, Anna Russell and Anna Harrington did very well in what can only be described as a battle of the boards. Emily O’Neill again had a stellar performance, ending the game on 22 points. Bantry emerged victorious, winning 41-33. Bantry co-captains for the tournament were Katie Cronin and Emily O’Neill, and this was a fantastic end to the season for this incredible team who won the treble.

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended