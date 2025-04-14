Bright future for Bantry Basketball Club

THE rise of Bantry Basketball Club was there for all to see as three of its underage teams contested cup finals in the Cork Men’s Basketball Board Championships.

The U18B boys opened the weekend’s action on Friday evening in a gripping showdown against a strong Carrigaline side. Bantry led by 11 points heading into the final quarter, but momentum began to shift. Carrigaline, who had already hit buzzer-beaters at the end of the first and third quarters, mounted a fierce comeback.

With just over 40 seconds remaining, Carrigaline took a seven-point lead. Bantry, showing tremendous grit and determination, battled back to level the score with just eight seconds left on the clock. A scramble for a loose ball led to a jump ball, and from the resulting possession, Carrigaline executed a long-range play, finishing with a dramatic third buzzer-beater to snatch a three-point victory.

It was a cruel end for a Bantry team that has shown incredible progress, having lost to the same opponents by over 40 points just six months ago. The team – coached by Steve Hayden and Shane O'Neill – left everything on the court and can take immense pride in their performance. With two league games ahead this week, the U18s will be looking to bounce back stronger than ever.

Saturday morning saw Bantry’s U12 boys tip off against familiar rivals Ballincollig at 9.30am. The two sides have built a competitive rivalry over recent seasons, and once again, the game was closely contested from start to finish.

Ballincollig edged ahead early, taking advantage of some missed opportunities from Bantry. Despite trailing by small margins throughout, Bantry came alive in the fourth quarter. A surge in defensive pressure helped close the gap from seven to just two points in a matter of minutes. The sides traded baskets in a tense finish, but time ran out, and Bantry narrowly lost by three.

The team’s performance was a testament to their skill and resilience, and they can be proud of what has been a remarkable season so far. A special mention to coaches Nuala Carey and Evin Harrington for their dedication and tireless support throughout the year.

On Saturday afternoon, Bantry’s U16B boys, coached by Fergal Conlon and Ger O’Keeffe, took to the court against Fermoy. Bantry started brightly, grabbing an early lead, but Fermoy soon found their rhythm and established a solid defensive structure. In the second and third quarters, Fermoy took control, and while Bantry continued to fight hard, the gap proved difficult to close. Despite their best efforts, Bantry were ultimately overcome by an impressive Fermoy side, who ran out 46–31 winners.

Despite missing out on cup titles, this has still been the most successful season in Bantry Basketball Club’s history. With continued commitment and passion, the future looks incredibly bright for these young athletes.