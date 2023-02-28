Brian Cody is guest speaker at West Cork Sports Star Awards 

THE man described as ‘the greatest manager in the history of hurling’ is coming to West Cork.

The Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star Awards has pulled out all the stops for its 2022 gala ceremony on March 11th, as legendary Kilkenny hurling manager Brian Cody will be the guest speaker.

Cody is, without doubt, one of the most influential GAA figures of all time and he masterminded Kilkenny’s brilliant dominance in a golden era for the Cats.

He was in charge of Kilkenny for a remarkable 24 seasons (1998 to 2022), leading his home county to an incredible 17 All-Ireland finals, winning 11 titles. Cody also oversaw a staggering 18 Leinster titles and ten national league triumphs during his reign that saw him become the most decorated GAA manager of all time.

In his own playing days he won three All-Ireland medals, including one as captain, four Leinster titles and two All Stars.

Cody is certain to entertain and inform at the 25th Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star Awards in Rosscarbery, and it’s a chance to listen and learn from one of the true greats of Irish sport.