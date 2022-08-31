BREAKING: Carbery Junior A Football Championship will resume this weekend without Barryroe

THE Carbery Junior A Football Championship will resume this weekend WITHOUT Barryroe.

Late on Tuesday night Carbery GAA confirmed that Barryroe had lost its appeal to the DRA against their elimination from the competition.

‘Following a hearing before the DRA this evening, the Barryroe appeal against the decision by the Carbery Board and the Cork County Executive was rejected by the hearing panel,’ the Carbery GAA statement read.

‘Accordingly the Carbery Junior A football championship will resume this weekend.

‘There will be no further comment from the Carbery board on this matter.’

The championship had been put on hold after Barryroe requested DRA arbitration following their unsuccessful appeal to the County Executive against the Carbery Board following their exit from the competition.