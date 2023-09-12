Brady brothers add European medals to huge collection

THE Brady brothers need a bigger trophy cabinet.

World junior kickboxing champion Oisin (18) and his younger brother Olan (16) have enjoyed incredible success in the past 12 months, and they maintained that momentum at the WAKO European Championships for Cadets and Juniors in Istanbul.

Oisin, fighting in the -71kg full contact category, added a bronze medal to his stunning collection while Oran got his hands on a silver medal in his -81kg full contact event.

It caps off a fantastic 12 months for the kickboxing brothers from Priest’s Leap, outside Bantry. They are coached by their father Bernard and train out of his ION Kickboxing Club in Castletownbere where they are armed with the tools to take on the best in the world.

In less than 12 months Oisin has won gold at the WAKO World Championships (Older Junior, -67kg), two gold medals at the nationals in light contact and full contact, gold at the Turkish World Cup and now bronze at the WAKO European Championships.

In the same timeframe Oran has fought his way to an impressive bronze at the WAKO World Championships (Older Cadet, +69kg), gold (full contact) and bronze (light contact) at the nationals, gold at the Turkish World Cup and a silver medal at the WAKO European Championships.

Oisin and Oran want to thank everyone who has supported them in their journey, including their sponsors, the Eccles Hotel in Glengarriff, and Danny Collins from The Boston Bar in Bantry.