On your marks for epic Adrigole five-mile race

DESCRIBED by one of the 2024 competitors as ‘the hardest, most scenic, smallest and coolest five-mile ever done’, Adrigole will again be the location for a five-mile road race that will be held on the bank holiday Saturday, August 2nd at 2.30pm.

The race, sponsored by Five Star Fitness in Kenmare, will be held in conjunction with Beara Athletics Club and there will be prizes in different categories.

It’s open to those who are over 16 only and there will be a €20 charge to enter, with registration taking place on the Adrigole 5-Mile page on www.eventmaster.ie or in the festival marquee from 1.30pm.

The winner in 2024 was Seamus McSweeney (St Nicholas AC) in a time of 30.04 while the first female winner was Julie O’ Brien in a time of 34.28.

The race will be part of the Adrigole GAA Festival which takes place over the August weekend. From starting out as a family fun day in 2012 to a three-day festival in 2013, it has now developed into a four-day festival with a wide variety of events.

People from near and far now take their holidays around the festival and it proves to be a great meeting place for people around the area. Details can be found on Adrigole GAA social media pages.