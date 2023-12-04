Bowlers Brian Wilmot and Ciara Buckley score top awards at Ból Chumann awards

BANDON bowler Brian Wilmot and Ciara Buckley received the Player of the Year Awards at Ból Chumann’s recent presentation night at The Parkway Hotel, Dunmanway.

Intermediate champion Wilmot, after almost two decades in the upper echelons, enjoyed his most successful year to date with a string of victories bringing him championship glory and winners prizes in prestigious tournaments at Rosscarbery and at the King and Queen festival in Ballincurrig.

‘He is an exemplary sportsman who has embraced the international part of our sport and has been a valued member of Ból Chumann teams at Ootmarsum and Meldorf. He is very much in the frame for selection again for the forthcoming championships in Germany next May,’ Wilmot’s citation read.

Ciara Buckley’s award comes on the back of a brilliant county-winning performance at Whitechurch when she too won at intermediate level. A former U16 All-Ireland winner and U18 county champion, Ciara made it third time lucky when claimed the John Harrington Cup in July at the City venue. The Mallow woman has proved herself an outstanding ambassador for bowling and has been part of youths and adult teams at European Championships since 2012.

The prestigious Hall of Fame Award for 2023 was awarded to David Murphy, Brinny. Ahead of the 17th European games in 2024, the award recognises the Mid Cork man’s exceptional performances in winning individual gold on the road in three successive championships – Bandon (2008), Pesaro in Italy (2012) and Ootmarsum, Holland (2016). As well as securing Moors Gold and German Loft silver at youths in 2000, Murphy enters the record books as one of the championship’s all-time great performers. He is a three-time All-Ireland senior champion, five-time and current county senior champion and a six-time winner at the King of the Roads festival. The administrative roles he plays within Ból Chumann were also highlighted in his citation. It included: ‘Tonight’s Hall of Fame award winner is an effective secretary of a busy Mid Cork region and has successfully filled the void left by Dan McCarthy when assuming the role of Association’s Youth Officer in 2020.’

The Personality of the Year for 2023 went to Kevin O’Donoghue, secretary of Killea Club in Dunmore East, Co. Waterford. Former chairperson Susan Greene, Hall of Fame winner for 2022, was also presented with her award.

The West Cork region were hosts of Saturday night’s end-of-season celebration which was dignified by the attendance of Cllr Joe Carroll, deputising as County Mayor, and Cllrs Deirdre Kelly and Declan Hurley. Present, too, in support of the Sexton family, Timoleague, was family friend Pearl Gleeson, who celebrated her 100th birthday just a few weeks ago. The large attendance heard praise for Cork County Council for their continue support for bowl-playing.

Ból Chumann vice-chair Willie Murphy thanked clubs and regional personnel for their work in ensuring an extensive championship programme was completed. Finalist in 25 separate categories received a photographic collage in recognition of their championship success. Recipients were, senior women, Geraldine Curtin, Denise Murphy; intermediate, Ciara Buckley, Chloe O’Halloran; junior, Albhie O’Shea, Siobhan Kelleher; U18, Ellen Sexton, Rosin Allen; U16, Emma Hurley, Laura Sexton; U14, Jena Healy, Grace Ahern; U12, Chloe Hubbard, Lily Scannell: Senior men; David Murphy, Martin Coppinger; intermediate, Brian Wilmot, Donal O’Riordan; Junior A, Denis O’Sullivan, Paddy O’Donnell; Junior B, Noel O’Regan, Noel O’Donovan; Junior C, Shane Collins, Jimmy Quilligan; Novice A, Brian O’Driscoll, Michael Ahern; Novice B, David O’Brien, Liam Murphy; Novice C, David Desmond, Gavin Crowley; Novice D, Michael O’Driscoll, Paul Twomey; junior veteran, Philip O’Donovan, Noel Gould; Novice veteran, Paul Butler, Michéal O’Céallacháin; Vintage, Christy Mullins, David Walsh, Jack Cahalane; Boys’ U18, Tommy O’Sullivan; Conor O’Donovan; U16, John O’Donoghue, Ben Cooney; U14, Tommy O’Donoghue, Jack Allen; U12, Eoghan Hickey, Brian Harrington.