Boost for Rebels as Powter, Clancy and Martin return to training

SEAN Powter is in contention to make his first appearance of the year in Cork’s crunch home league clash against Cavan on February 17th.

With Cork footballers bottom of Division 2 after two away losses to Donegal and Louth, the Rebels are in need of points, so the return of Powter to training is a boost ahead of a crunch period with three games on successive weekends.

‘Sean got injured in the Meath match before Christmas. The plan by the medics and physios was to have him back the week before the Cavan game and that’s how it’s working out. Everything has been going according to plan for Sean, so touch wood he is available for the Cavan game,’ Cork boss John Cleary told The Southern Star.

Experienced defender Thomas Clancy has also returned to training, while the availability of goalkeeper Micheál Aodh Martin strengthens Cork’s options.

‘Micheál is back in action as well; he had a groin problem so he is back, assuming he has no setbacks,’ Cleary said, though the Cork boss did reveal that Killian O’Hanlon (hip) has suffered a ‘bit of a setback’ and is ‘another few weeks away at least’.