Ból Chumann chairman urges road bowlers to adhere to new protocols as the sport returns

BÓL Chumman chairman Michael Brennan has urged road bowlers to ‘grasp the nettle tightly’ as the sport makes its return to West Cork roads from Monday, June 8th.

Following negotiations with the Return to Sport Expert Group, road bowling will return seven weeks earlier than expected – but strict new protocols put in place must be adhered to.

In the opening phase of road bowling’s return, starting on Monday, only underage championship scores – from U18 down to U12 – will be held in the various regions.

The new protocols include a maximum of seven people are allowed on the road at any one score, which includes two bowlers, two road showers, one referee, one advance/marking steward and a Covid-19 Compliance Officer, who will ensure the protocols put in place, as agreed with the Return to Sport Expert Group, are maintained. Brennan also stressed that any breaches of the new protocols will be punished.

‘Any breaches of protocols, such as extra individuals turning up to support, will result in cancellation of that particular score, and that individual breach putting back the recommencement date to July 20th with no reverting afterwards,’ Brennan stated.

Other protocols include adhering to the two-metre social distancing guidelines, wearing of gloves, hand-sanitising and a ban on the customary handshake before and after the score.

Ból Chumann is exploring the idea of starting novice and veteran championships in the first week of July with, possibly, an increase in numbers attending.

‘Individual playing sports like road bowling are being given the nod over team sports in this instance, so let us avail of this opportunity and “grasp the nettle tightly”. In the meantime, no unofficial scores or pick-up scores will be allowed during this first period of return,’ Brennan stressed.

The chairman added: ‘It is important that individuals who are unwell do not participate in the sport as either officer, road shower or player.’

Because of lost time due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the underage championships will be on a knockout basis. Carbery’s championships will begin on Thursday, June 11th with underage scores under the following format –June 11th, U14 grade; June 12th, U18; June 13th, U18; June 14th, U12; June 15th, U16.