Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh secure Mid Cork Junior C Football title

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh 1-7 Inniscarra 0-9

BY BRENDAN KENNALLEY

The Rochestown Park Hotel Mid Cork Junior C Football championship final was played in the second pitch at Ovens as a preliminary game to the A final and produced a very exciting second half, ending with only the minimum separating the teams. Beál Átha were on top in the first half and with two points from Micheál Ó Longaigh frees and two from play from Pól Ó Buachalla, they led by 0-4 to nil after 23 minutes. Inniscarra improved their chances with late points from Tommy Buckley and Seán Callaghan and it was 0-4 to 0-2 at the break.

Immediately on the restart, Shane Linehan had a point for ‘Scarra and the sides were level ten minutes later when Conrad Desmond kicked over. A point from a free by Desmond had Inniscarra in front on 45 but Charlie Creed had the teams level again a minute later. Diarmuid Ó Ceallacháin and Michael Murphy exchanged score to keep the teams still level after 50 minutes before Micheál Ó Muineacháin put Béal Átha back in front with a point as the excitement levels rose. Con O’Leary brought the teams level once again and then came the decisive score of the game – a goal for Béal Átha on 54 from Barra Ó Coinceannain, Sean Ó Murchú and Charlie Ó Críodáin combining to release the wily Barra to get in his shot from close range and put the Gaeltacht men clear. Inniscarra had two points subsequently from Conrad Desmond free kicks and will regret some missed opportunities as Béal Átha still were a point to the good at the final whistle from excellent referee Peter Cotter.

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh: Muiris Ó Conchúr: Dara Ó Tuama, Seán Ó Murchú: Diarmuid Ó Laoire, Gearóid Ó Creimín, Jack Ó hUrdail: Eoin Ó Coill, Diarmuid Ó Ceallacháin: Charlie Ó Críodáin, Pól Ó Buachalla, Barra Ó Sé: Micheál Ó Longaigh, Gearóid MacCarthaigh. Subs: Barra Ó Coinceannain, Conor Ó Buachalla, Risteárd Ó Luasa, Jamie Ó Coinceannain, Micheál Ó Muineacháin.

Inniscarra: Dave Óg Coleman: Paul Hayes, Jerry Roche: Keith O’Mahony, Brian O’Mahony, Michael O’Mahony: Con O’Leary, Steve O’Sullivan: Seán O’Callaghan, Tommy Buckley, Shane Linehan: John O’Keeffe, Conrad Desmond. Subs: Callum Larkin, Michael Murphy, Michael Coleman, Ronan Twomey, Alan Sheehan.

Referee: Peter Cotter, Dripsey