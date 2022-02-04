Barry hits winner as Drinagh Rangers move three points clear

BARRY O’Driscoll (H) scored the winner as Drinagh Rangers moved three points clear at the top of the PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division last Sunday.

Goals from Padraig Reidy and Gerald O’Callaghan had given bottom-of-the table Mizen AFC a shock 2-0 lead but Drinagh replied with efforts from Rob McQueen and Keith Jagoe either side of half time, before lethal striker O’Driscoll scored the winner after 54 minutes. Drinagh now lead Dunmanway Town by three points, but the latter has two matches in hand.

Lyre Rovers got a badly-needed win when they defeated Spartak Mossgrove 2-1 thanks to goals from Sean White and Brian Walsh. A Lyre own goal inside the last ten minutes offered Spartak hope, but Lyre held out to win and move away from the bottom of the table. Kilgoban Celtic and Riverside Athletic drew 1-1 in the Premier, as Niall Kelleher’s 75th-minute goal for Riverside cancelled out Peter Thornton’s second-minute opener.

***

Castletown Celtic retook top spot in the Championship with a 2-1 win against Dunmanway Town B last Saturday. Ian Bryan had given Dunmanway the lead, but goals from Matthew McDonagh and Gearoid O’Donovan, with the winner in the 77th minute, saw Castletown leapfrog Bunratty United, who drew 0-0 with Beara United on Sunday.

***

FIXTURES

SATURDAY, 5TH – WCL U19 League (all 2.30pm): Ardfield v Sullane, Castlelack v Kilgoban Celtic, Dunmanway Town v Drinagh Rangers, Skibbereen v Bunratty United.

SUNDAY, 6TH – Premier Division: 11am, Ballydehob v Togher Celtic; 2.30pm, Drinagh Rangers v Riverside; 2.30pm, Dunmanway Town v Clonakilty Soccer Club; 2.30pm, Kilgoban Celtic v Lyre Rovers; 2.30pm, Mizen AFC v Spartak Mossgrove. Championship: 11am, Baltimore v Dunmanway Town B; 11am, Bunratty United v Castlelack; 11am, Kilbrittain Rovers v Aultagh Celtic. WCL Women’s 7s Tournament: 1.45pm, Drinagh Rangers v Beara United; 3pm, Mizen AFC v Dunmanway Town.