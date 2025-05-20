Bantry’s hoop stars play key role in Cork success

FIVE Bantry girls played starring roles as the Cork U14 basketball team triumphed at the prestigious inter-area board competition in Claregalway.

Bantry Basketball Club’s five representatives – Emily Conlon, Emily O’Neill, Kacey Cotter, Kate O’Sullivan, and Katie Cronin – were part of a very impressive Cork team that went undefeated in the group stages with strong victories over both North Munster and South Dublin.

Their flawless group stage run secured Cork a place in the final where they faced a formidable Midlands team. In a commanding second-half display, Cork pulled away and secured a convincing 22-point win to claim the title. It was a memorable outing for all five Bantry players, especially Emily Conlon who proudly captained the Cork side to victory.