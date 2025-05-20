Southern Star Ltd. logo
Bantry’s hoop stars play key role in Cork success

May 20th, 2025 8:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Bantry's Emily Conlon takes this shot.
Bantry's Emily Conlon takes this shot.

FIVE Bantry girls played starring roles as the Cork U14 basketball team triumphed at the prestigious inter-area board competition in Claregalway.

Bantry Basketball Club’s five representatives – Emily Conlon, Emily O’Neill, Kacey Cotter, Kate O’Sullivan, and Katie Cronin – were part of a very impressive Cork team that went undefeated in the group stages with strong victories over both North Munster and South Dublin.

Their flawless group stage run secured Cork a place in the final where they faced a formidable Midlands team. In a commanding second-half display, Cork pulled away and secured a convincing 22-point win to claim the title. It was a memorable outing for all five Bantry players, especially Emily Conlon who proudly captained the Cork side to victory.

