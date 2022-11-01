Bantry can bounce back after final loss

BANTRY Blues came up short in the 2022 Bon Secours Cork PIFC county final but the future remains bright for an emerging team.

They travelled in huge numbers from Bantry and overseas. A sea of blue and white filling one of the main Páirc Uí Chaoimh stands.

Eager faces, both young and old, waving their flags and cheering on a youthful Bantry Blues team hoping for a return to the senior ranks at the first time of asking.

Instead, the Blues came up short in a PIFC county final decided by three superbly crafted Kanturk goals.

The West Cork club was rocked by the concession of a first minute goal when Ryan Walsh forced the ball into the back of the net. Creditably, the Blues reacted positively and reduced the deficit to three after Paddy Cronin goaled just before the quarter-hour.

A succession of patient, controlled Kanturk advances forced Bantry on to the back foot for much of the opening half. The West Cork side’s defence suffered a second setback when Aidan Walsh found the bottom corner after 19 minutes.

Once again, when questions were asked, this gutsy Blues team came up with a response and trailed 2-6 to 1-7 at the break.

The game’s most crucial period occurred immediately after the restart when Bantry twice went close to finding the back of the net. Albeit half-chances, Bantry’s inability to raise a second green flag proved costly.

Kanturk’s third and final goal arrived via Lorcán McLoughlin after 43 minutes. Game over. The eventual winners’ restricted their opponents to three points in the second period and ran out deserving winners.

So where does this performance and result leave Bantry heading into 2023?

The Blues’ lack of experience when it comes to such a high-profile county final build-up and matchday has to be taken into consideration. It is also worth mentioning that Kanturk were playing in their third consecutive PIFC decider having narrowly lost the previous two.

Don’t forget that this Bantry team scorched their way to this year’s county final on the back of a tremendous run of victories. Aghada, Castletownbere, Na Piarsaigh and Iveleary were all seen off before Kanturk proved a bridge too far.

What’s clear is that there is plenty to build on following those championship performances, not least the Blues’ average of over two goals a game.

In such an evenly matched Premier Intermediate football championship, Bantry possesses enough attacking weaponry to make another tilt at the county next year.

One glance at the West Cork club’s full-forward line’s championship haul underlines that point. Arthur Coakley (3-19), Paddy Cronin (3-9) and Ruairí Deane (2-10) accrued 8-38 between them. As good as any other club’s equivalent full-forward line at the PIFC grade.

Just behind that trio, Shane Keevers, Kevin Coakley and Daniel Murry proved a hard-working half-forward line that gave Kanturk plenty of issues at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Midfielders Sean O’Leary and Dara McCarthy won a huge amount of dirty ball this year with O’Leary in particular playing superbly in the county decider.

A back six anchored by Tim Cronin and Billy Foley along with a dependable goalkeeper in Shane Murray shows Bantry have enough raw material to go again in 2023.

This emerging team will have plenty to ponder over the winter months but there’s no doubt that Bantry are capable of bouncing back and going one better in 2023.