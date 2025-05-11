Bantry Blues hurlers lose county junior B opener, Gabriel Rangers off to a winning start

WHILE O'Donovan Rossa started their county confined junior B hurling campaign on a good note with a Group 1 win against Lough Rovers, the same can’t be said for Bantry Blues.

The West Cork side fell to a 4-21 to 1-6 defeat against Ballyclough in Ovens. They now go into their next game against Lough Rovers on Saturday, May 17th (5pm, Enniskeane) needing to win to stay in contention. In the same group, Skibb face Ballyclough in Coachford at the same time, with the winner of that match almost certain to make the knockout stage.

Gabriel Rangers got their county hurling championship season off to a great start with a 0-15 to 2-7 over Rathpeacon in Group 3 in Enniskeane. Castletownroche beat Brian Dillons by 0-19 to 0-16 in the other game in the group. Gabriels play Dillons next while Castletownroche come against Rathpeacon, both on May 17th at 5pm. A win for Gabriels and Castletown on that evening will mean both progress.

Finally, in Group 2, Uibh Laoire beat Ballyphehane 1-14 to 2-10 while Crosshaven had too much for Laochra Óg, 1-19 to 1-7. Uibh Laoire face Laochra Óg while Crosshaven are against Ballyphehane next.