Bantry Basketball Club’s U14A boys crowned Cork champions

May 26th, 2025 7:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

The victorious Bantry U14A boys’ team; from left, Pat Curran (coach), Charlie Downey, Donnacha Cronin Murphy, Harry Curran, Calvin O'Brien, Michael Hayden (captain), Conor O'Mahony, Alan Minehane, Alex Cronin, Eoin McCarthy, Dylan Barry and Eoghan Dullea.

BANTRY Basketball Club’s U14A boys’ team have been crowned Cork champions for the second consecutive year, following a decisive win over Kanturk in their final game of the season.

Knowing that only a victory would secure the league title – otherwise handing it to Blue Demons – Bantry took control early and maintained their lead throughout, ultimately claiming a 12-point win and the U14A League trophy.

It has been a remarkable season for the team. In addition to winning the Cork League, they reached the final four of the All-Ireland Club Championships, narrowly losing to eventual winners Eanna BC in a tightly contested match.

Coach Pat Curran expressed his pride in the team’s performance: ‘We set some clear goals at the start of the season – make our players more skilled, to finish high in a very competitive U14A Cork League and to close the gap with top national teams like Eanna and Castleisland. We achieved that, beating Castleisland in the All-Ireland Club Championships and pushing Eanna to the limit. That’s a big step forward, especially considering those teams had a 20-point advantage over us last year.’

Curran also highlighted the development of individual players, noting that six members of the squad have been selected for the Cork team competing in the Euro Cup in Barcelona.

‘This success is a result of the players’ outstanding work ethic and their eagerness to improve,’ he added.

