Southern Star Ltd. logo
Sport

Bantry and Rosscarbery keep pace with leaders Carrigaline 

May 2nd, 2025 10:45 AM

By Ger McCarthy

Bantry and Rosscarbery keep pace with leaders Carrigaline  Image
Promotion-chasing Bantry Blues beat Douglas in Division 2 of the county leagues.

Share this article

KINSALE and Bantry Blues recorded important Cork Credit Unions Cork LGFA county league victories last weekend.

A Division 1 Group 2 West Cork derby between Kinsale and Castlehaven went the way of the hosts in Kinsale on Sunday. The Haven were only one point behind at the break, 1-3 to 0-5, but unable to prevent their opponents from running out 2-11 to 1-6 winners. Sophie Collins, Jenny Murphy (0-4 each), Belle O’Brien, Caoimhe O’Donnell (1-0 each), Maisie O’Callaghan, Lisa Copithorne and Daire Tyner (0-1 each) were on target for Kinsale. Hannah Sheehy, Ellen Connolly, Mairead O’Driscoll and Becca Sheehy provided Castlehaven’s scores.

Elsewhere in Division 1 Group 2, Clonakilty were defeated 4-8 to 1-16 away to Fermoy. A game of two halves, dictated by the wind, saw Fermoy register their first league win of the year. Siofra Pattwell (0-5), Aoife O’Flynn Meade (1-2), Aisling Moloney, Katie O’Driscoll (0-4 each) and Keelin McCarthy (0-1) scored for the Brewery Town.

Naomh Abán remain the club to catch at the top of Division 1 Group 2 following a third win in as many outings away to Bride Rovers. The Ballyvourney club maintained their perfect start to the league campaign courtesy of scores from Annie Maher (2-3), Grace Murphy (1-5), Lauren O’Brien (0-5), Colleen Phelan (1-2), Joanne Kelly, Caoimhe Twomey, Allanagh Hoare (1-1), Aoibh Creedon, Grainne Lucey, Amy McDonagh, Roisin Lehane and Doireann Vaughan.

In Division 1 Group 1, O’Donovan Rossa travelled to St Val’s but were unable to register a first league point of the season following a 2-8 to 1-5 loss. Fionnuala O’Driscoll (1-1), Aoife O’Driscoll (0-2), Sarah Hurley and Triona Murphy (0-1) were on the Skibbereen club’s scoresheet. Róisín Phelan (1-3), Kaitlin Smith (0-4), Mary Leahy (1-0), Christine Moran, Clare Walsh and Ali Smith (0-1 each) scores helped senior county champions Aghada overcome Éire Óg 2-10 to 1-7 in Ovens. Glanmire are level alongside Aghada at the top of the Group 1 standings after seeing off Mourneabbey 3-12 to 2-9.

***

Bantry Blues’ promotion hopes received a welcome boost following a 2-5 to 1-4 win against Douglas on Sunday. A low-scoring encounter saw the West Cork club emerge one-point winners to join Rosscarbery in joint-second place behind Division 2 pacesetters Carrigaline. Rachel Murphy and Aoife Kingston each found the net with Sarah Bishop, Myra Downey (0-2 each) and Caitlin O’Mahony (0-1) also scoring for the winners. Rosscarbery’s recent 3-10 to 2-5 win at home to Abhainn Dalla maintained the West Cork club’s promotion aspirations. Valley Rovers registered their second league win thanks to a 5-15 to 1-4 win at home to Araglen Desmonds Buí.

In Division 3, Tadhg MacCarthaigh were unlucky to lose 3-11 to 1-10 away to Nemo Rangers. Alaia O’Sullivan (1-3), Ellen Hurley (0-5), Kate Kingston and Jennifer Collins (0-1 each) scores couldn’t prevent a second league defeat of the year.

Another West Cork club, Dohenys, were also on the losing end of a tight Division 3 fixture last weekend. In a repeat of last year’s junior A county final, Midleton once again got the better of the Dunmanway side, 3-8 to 1-8, with Rachel McCarthy (0-4), Mairead Crowley (0-3), Kellyann Buttimer (1-0) and Gemma O’Mahony (0-1) on Dohenys’ scoresheet.

***

Second placed Bandon were not in Division 4 league action this past weekend and were joined on nine points by Ballinora, who overcame Kilshannig. In the same division, Beara received a walkover from Erin’s Own and their first three points of the season. League leaders Rockbán defeated St Peter’s 2-17 to 1-4.

Both West Cork clubs, Clann na nGael and Ibane Ladies, suffered disappointing losses in this past weekend’s Division 5 fixtures. The former were well beaten at home to league leaders Youghal despite Lorraine O’Neill (2-3), Kathlyn McCarthy (1-1), Róisín O’Driscoll, Áine Collins and Fiona Coakley (0-1 each) scores. Promotion chasing Ballincollig proved too strong for Ibane Ladies in Barryroe.

In Division 6, Courcey Rovers put in a terrific effort before coming up short, 3-12 to 2-9, away to Ballinhassig. Another West Cork club, Muintir Gabriels, lost 4-16 to 3-3 away to Naomh Fionnbarra – Lucy Hunt (2-1), Michaela Hodnett (1-1) and Lucy Hurley (0-1) scored for the visitors. Ilen Rovers remain out in front of the chasing pack on 12 points atop Division 6 thanks to a walkover from Kildorrery.

St Colum’s remained neck and neck alongside St Coleman’s at the summit of the Division 7 Group 1 standings following a walkover from St Nick’s. St Catherine’s are a point clear of the chasing pack in Division 7 Group 2.

Keelnameela travelled to Ballygarvan and registered a 1-8 to 1-3 Division 8 victory on Sunday. The West Cork club’s third league win in as many outings maintained their perfect start and a share of the division’s lead alongside Mitchelstown. Down 1-3 to 0-2 at the break, Keelnameela staged a second-half comeback to win by five points thanks to Aoife McCarthy (1-6), Michelle O’Driscoll and Chloe Galway (0-1 each) scores.

 

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Recommended