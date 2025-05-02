Bantry and Rosscarbery keep pace with leaders Carrigaline 

KINSALE and Bantry Blues recorded important Cork Credit Unions Cork LGFA county league victories last weekend.

A Division 1 Group 2 West Cork derby between Kinsale and Castlehaven went the way of the hosts in Kinsale on Sunday. The Haven were only one point behind at the break, 1-3 to 0-5, but unable to prevent their opponents from running out 2-11 to 1-6 winners. Sophie Collins, Jenny Murphy (0-4 each), Belle O’Brien, Caoimhe O’Donnell (1-0 each), Maisie O’Callaghan, Lisa Copithorne and Daire Tyner (0-1 each) were on target for Kinsale. Hannah Sheehy, Ellen Connolly, Mairead O’Driscoll and Becca Sheehy provided Castlehaven’s scores.

Elsewhere in Division 1 Group 2, Clonakilty were defeated 4-8 to 1-16 away to Fermoy. A game of two halves, dictated by the wind, saw Fermoy register their first league win of the year. Siofra Pattwell (0-5), Aoife O’Flynn Meade (1-2), Aisling Moloney, Katie O’Driscoll (0-4 each) and Keelin McCarthy (0-1) scored for the Brewery Town.

Naomh Abán remain the club to catch at the top of Division 1 Group 2 following a third win in as many outings away to Bride Rovers. The Ballyvourney club maintained their perfect start to the league campaign courtesy of scores from Annie Maher (2-3), Grace Murphy (1-5), Lauren O’Brien (0-5), Colleen Phelan (1-2), Joanne Kelly, Caoimhe Twomey, Allanagh Hoare (1-1), Aoibh Creedon, Grainne Lucey, Amy McDonagh, Roisin Lehane and Doireann Vaughan.

In Division 1 Group 1, O’Donovan Rossa travelled to St Val’s but were unable to register a first league point of the season following a 2-8 to 1-5 loss. Fionnuala O’Driscoll (1-1), Aoife O’Driscoll (0-2), Sarah Hurley and Triona Murphy (0-1) were on the Skibbereen club’s scoresheet. Róisín Phelan (1-3), Kaitlin Smith (0-4), Mary Leahy (1-0), Christine Moran, Clare Walsh and Ali Smith (0-1 each) scores helped senior county champions Aghada overcome Éire Óg 2-10 to 1-7 in Ovens. Glanmire are level alongside Aghada at the top of the Group 1 standings after seeing off Mourneabbey 3-12 to 2-9.

***

Bantry Blues’ promotion hopes received a welcome boost following a 2-5 to 1-4 win against Douglas on Sunday. A low-scoring encounter saw the West Cork club emerge one-point winners to join Rosscarbery in joint-second place behind Division 2 pacesetters Carrigaline. Rachel Murphy and Aoife Kingston each found the net with Sarah Bishop, Myra Downey (0-2 each) and Caitlin O’Mahony (0-1) also scoring for the winners. Rosscarbery’s recent 3-10 to 2-5 win at home to Abhainn Dalla maintained the West Cork club’s promotion aspirations. Valley Rovers registered their second league win thanks to a 5-15 to 1-4 win at home to Araglen Desmonds Buí.

In Division 3, Tadhg MacCarthaigh were unlucky to lose 3-11 to 1-10 away to Nemo Rangers. Alaia O’Sullivan (1-3), Ellen Hurley (0-5), Kate Kingston and Jennifer Collins (0-1 each) scores couldn’t prevent a second league defeat of the year.

Another West Cork club, Dohenys, were also on the losing end of a tight Division 3 fixture last weekend. In a repeat of last year’s junior A county final, Midleton once again got the better of the Dunmanway side, 3-8 to 1-8, with Rachel McCarthy (0-4), Mairead Crowley (0-3), Kellyann Buttimer (1-0) and Gemma O’Mahony (0-1) on Dohenys’ scoresheet.

***

Second placed Bandon were not in Division 4 league action this past weekend and were joined on nine points by Ballinora, who overcame Kilshannig. In the same division, Beara received a walkover from Erin’s Own and their first three points of the season. League leaders Rockbán defeated St Peter’s 2-17 to 1-4.

Both West Cork clubs, Clann na nGael and Ibane Ladies, suffered disappointing losses in this past weekend’s Division 5 fixtures. The former were well beaten at home to league leaders Youghal despite Lorraine O’Neill (2-3), Kathlyn McCarthy (1-1), Róisín O’Driscoll, Áine Collins and Fiona Coakley (0-1 each) scores. Promotion chasing Ballincollig proved too strong for Ibane Ladies in Barryroe.

In Division 6, Courcey Rovers put in a terrific effort before coming up short, 3-12 to 2-9, away to Ballinhassig. Another West Cork club, Muintir Gabriels, lost 4-16 to 3-3 away to Naomh Fionnbarra – Lucy Hunt (2-1), Michaela Hodnett (1-1) and Lucy Hurley (0-1) scored for the visitors. Ilen Rovers remain out in front of the chasing pack on 12 points atop Division 6 thanks to a walkover from Kildorrery.

St Colum’s remained neck and neck alongside St Coleman’s at the summit of the Division 7 Group 1 standings following a walkover from St Nick’s. St Catherine’s are a point clear of the chasing pack in Division 7 Group 2.

Keelnameela travelled to Ballygarvan and registered a 1-8 to 1-3 Division 8 victory on Sunday. The West Cork club’s third league win in as many outings maintained their perfect start and a share of the division’s lead alongside Mitchelstown. Down 1-3 to 0-2 at the break, Keelnameela staged a second-half comeback to win by five points thanks to Aoife McCarthy (1-6), Michelle O’Driscoll and Chloe Galway (0-1 each) scores.