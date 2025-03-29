Southern Star Ltd. logo
Sport

Bandon out of Munster Junior Cup

March 29th, 2025 8:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

Bandon out of Munster Junior Cup Image

Share this article

BANDON bowed out of the Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup last weekend after a  25-10 home loss against Shannon.

Gearoid O’Leary scored a try for the West Cork team, which Dylan Barr converted, and Hugh O’Mahony added a penalty, but it wasn’t enough for the 2017 winners to beat the Limerick side.

Sam Birrane, Jack O’Donnell and Callum Black all scored tries for Shannon, while Cillian O’Conor added two conversions and kicked two penalties in their 15-point win that sets up a quarter-final against Muskerry on April 6th.

Muskerry beat Clonmel 24-19 at Ballyanly to advance to the last eight – Shane Riordan and Aaron Desmond scored tries for Muskerry, while Rob Cahilk kicked four penalties and one conversion.

The quarter final line up is: Nenagh Ormond v Thomond, Cork Constitution v UCC, Old Crescent v Highfield, Shannon v Muskerry.

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended