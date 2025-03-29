Bandon out of Munster Junior Cup

BANDON bowed out of the Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup last weekend after a 25-10 home loss against Shannon.

Gearoid O’Leary scored a try for the West Cork team, which Dylan Barr converted, and Hugh O’Mahony added a penalty, but it wasn’t enough for the 2017 winners to beat the Limerick side.

Sam Birrane, Jack O’Donnell and Callum Black all scored tries for Shannon, while Cillian O’Conor added two conversions and kicked two penalties in their 15-point win that sets up a quarter-final against Muskerry on April 6th.

Muskerry beat Clonmel 24-19 at Ballyanly to advance to the last eight – Shane Riordan and Aaron Desmond scored tries for Muskerry, while Rob Cahilk kicked four penalties and one conversion.

The quarter final line up is: Nenagh Ormond v Thomond, Cork Constitution v UCC, Old Crescent v Highfield, Shannon v Muskerry.