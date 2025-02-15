Bandon miss out on spot in Munster Junior Clubs Challenge Cup final

BANDON’S Munster Junior Clubs Challenge Cup run came to an end after a 19-17 semi-final loss at home to Richmond.

Bandon opened the scoring with a tenth-minute penalty through Hugh O’Mahony but Richmond scored a try 12 minutes later from Jack O’Hanlon. Two Richmond penalties from Brian Mullins built up a 11-3 lead at half-time.

After the Limerick side converted another penalty, Bandon gave themselves a lifeline as Ben Donegan scored a try to reduce the deficit to 14-10. Richmond weren’t to be denied however and O’Hanlon turned provider for Ben Gallagher to make it 19-10.

Bandon crossed over for a late Scott Kingston try, converted by O’Mahony, to give them hope, but the Limerick side held out.

Bandon will switch focus back to Munster Junior League Division 1, where they sit third. They face Thomond away this Sunday.