Bandon bowler wins rematch of 2020 final

BANDON bowler James O’Donovan made a winning return at senior level with victory over Arthur McDonagh recently.

Facing an adversary who had defeated him in a highly-charged county final at Baile Bhúirne in 2020, O’Donovan started with intent as a huge third yielded a big lead. A poor sixth from McDonagh left O’Donovan a bowl of odds up.

However, the Bandon man couldn’t consolidate the lead and it was under the bowl by the junior line. O’Donovan’s 15th was short but he got a reprieve when McDonagh failed to take advantage. That proved to be the last opportunity for the North East man to rescue his championship hopes as O’Donovan comfortably beat the line to secure a place in the semi-finals. They played for a total of €6,000, with McDonagh the punters’ favourite.