Bandon AC star Fiona Everard named in Ireland squad for European Cross-Country Championships

November 22nd, 2023 2:19 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Fiona Everard of Bandon AC on her way to winning the women's senior 9000m during the 123.ie National Senior &amp; Even Age Cross Country Championships at Gowran Demesne in Kilkenny. (Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile)

NEWLY-CROWNED Irish women's senior cross-country champion Fiona Everard has been selected for the Irish squad heading to the SPAR European Cross-Country Championships which take place in Brussels on December 10th.

Just days after the biggest win of the Enniskeane woman's career, Everard was named in a stacked Ireland squad for the Europeans.

Alongside Everard, the senior women's team includes the hugely-experienced Fionnuala McCormack (Kilcoole AC), Eilish Flanagan (Finn Valley AC), Roisin Flanagan (Finn Valley AC), Mary Mulhare (Portlaoise AC) and Fionnula Ross (Armagh AC).

 

Speaking at the squad announcement, Athletics Ireland National Endurance Co-ordinator, Mark Kenneally said: 'In my short time in the role it has been heartening to see the stellar work being put in by athletes and coaches to prepare for these championships. In recent years we have enjoyed great individual and team success, and this has raised expectations, both within the team and externally in the wider athletics and sporting community. This is, again, fantastic to see, and while the standard of distance running generally in Europe is on the rise, I am confident that our athletes are capable of rising to the challenge. Our athletes will be prepared to perform at their highest level, and I am certain this will ensure it will be a successful championships on December 10th in Brussels.'

