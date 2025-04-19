Baltimore win promotion to WCL Premier Division

BALTIMORE are going up after winning promotion to the West Cork League Premier Division for next season.

Goals from Jason Minihane and Barry Collins, both in the second half, fired Baltimore to a 2-0 away win against Castlelack on Sunday, and it’s a result that means they can’t be overtaken in the promotion race.

With Lyre Rovers guaranteeing promotion the previous weekend, all that remains now is to see which of the two teams will go up as league champions. Lyre currently lead Baltimore by three points, but have played one game more.

Lyre also won in the OBrienWaterServices.com WCL Championship last weekend, beating Aultagh Celtic B 2-0 thanks to goals from Finn Moroney and Eoin Murphy.

Elsewhere, Ardfield and Skibbereen drew 1-1, while Bay Rovers beat Aultagh Celtic 3-1 thanks to goals from Eli Reynolds (2) and Barry O’Driscoll; this result lifted Rovers to third in the table. Daniel O’Connell was on target for Aultagh. In the West Cork U18 League, Beara United lost 4-1 to Drinagh Rangers.