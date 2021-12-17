Ballydehob join Kilgoban Celtic and Dunmanway Town at summit of Premier Division

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

BALLYDEHOB were one of the big winners in the PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division last Sunday.

With the shoot-out between the top two, Dunmanway Town and Kilgoban Celtic, finishing all square, Ballydehob took advantage with a 2-0 win against Spartak Mossgrove to position themselves at the top of a crowded summit.

It means that all three – Dunmanway, Ballydehob and Kilgoban – are on 13 points, but they have all played a different number of games, too.

Goals in each half from Jonathon Collins and Killian O’Sullivan helped Ballydehob beat Spartak 2-0. Dunmanway Town struck two goals in the last 12 minutes, from Rhys Coakley and Cathal Daly, to rescue a 2-2 draw against Kilgoban Celtic, who led 2-0 at half time thanks to goals from Oliver Callely and Cathal Power.

Drinagh Rangers are in fifth position now after they defeated Lyre Rovers 4-1. Ian Jennings’ 27th-minute goal for Drinagh cancelled out Sean O’Donovan’s opener for Lyre. In the second half Barry O’Driscoll scored twice inside the opening 15 minutes before Gavin Beamish, back from a long lay-off, sealed the win with a late goal. Another notable line from this game is that both Tom McQueen and Owen Tobin made their junior debuts for Drinagh. Elsewhere in the Premier, Riverside Athletic battled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Togher Celtic. David Mawe and Nathan O’Donovan scored for Togher before Michael O’Driscoll pulled one back for Riverside after 60 minutes, and then Niall Kelleher came up trumps with a 77th-minute equaliser.

***

With the top two in the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship, Castletown Celtic and Bunratty United, not in action last weekend, Kilbrittain Rovers availed of the chance to cut the gap to the leaders as they beat Drinagh Rangers B 6-4 in a goal-fest.

It was 2-2 at half-time, Mitchell Fallon and Jerry Coughlan scoring for Kilbrittain, with Steven Crowley and Eamonn Connolly on target for Drinagh. Liam O’Brien nudged Drinagh ahead in the second half but Anthony Casey levelled. Then Connolly struck again for Drinagh, but goals from Casey, Sam Dewey and Alan Burke earned all three league points for Kilbrittain.

Baltimore picked up their second win of the league campaign when, inspired by Niall O’Regan’s hat-trick, they beat struggling Castlelack 5-1. Dan MacEoin added a brace for Baltimore, too. Robert O’Mahony Self scored for Castlelack.

Kevin O’Regan and Jack O’Brien scored second-half goals as Skibbereen came from behind to beat Courtmacsherry 2-1. Ronan O’Sullivan had given Courtmac a 1-0 half-time lead.

Also, Dunmanway Town B defeated Aultagh Celtic 4-2 thanks to goals from Stephen Collins (2), Douglas Marron and Eoin Buckley. Colm O’Neill scored twice for Aultagh.

In the WCL Womens 7s Tournament Beara United beat Aultagh Celtic 8-0 with goals from Becky O’Sullivan (3), Nina Murphy (2), Aimee Harrington (2) and Sarah Harrington.

Dunmanway Town lost 4-0 to Inter Kenmare, while goals from Rachel O'Donovan, Amy Buttimer and Julieanne Hayes helped Drinagh Rangers to a 3-1 win against Mizen AFC, Ashling O'Driscoll scoring for Mizen.

***

WCL fixtures for the weekend ahead are as follows:

SATURDAY, 18TH – WCL U19 League: 2.30pm, Kilgoban Celtic v Drinagh Rangers.

SUNDAY, 19TH – PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division: 11am, Clonakilty Soccer Club v Spartak Mossgrove.

OBrienWaterServices.com Championship: 11am, Aultagh Celtic v Beara United; 2.30pm, Castlelack v Courtmacsherry.

Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup: 11am, Ballydehob v Mizen AFC (preliminary round); 11am, Skibbereen v Riverside Athletic (Round 1).