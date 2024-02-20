Ballinora trailblazers win club’s first-ever Mid Cork U21A football decider

Ballinora 3-11

Naomh Abán 0-9

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

BALLINORA made history when their U21 footballers won the Macroom Motors Mid Cork U21A Football Championship title for the very first time ever – and did so in style.

The final winning margin of 11 points is more than a little unfair on the efforts of Naomh Abán however, as the Gaeltacht side had recovered well from a disastrous first-half performance to cut a deficit of 1-10 to 0-4 back to a mere five points with ten minutes remaining. It was then the new champions struck for a second goal slightly against the run of play, and added further lustre to the scoreline with another goal just before the final whistle.

Ballinora inflicted major damage in the first half. Early points from Michael and Robert Quirke got them off to a grand start, and a goal from Andrew O’Sullivan in the tenth minute had them really buoyant. Shane Kingston was dominating midfield for the winners and the forwards thrived on the supply of quality ball coming in.

Naomh Abán danger man Ed Ó Mir was starved of possession; after opening his side’s account with a fifth-minute point he was not to score again until the 22nd minute by which time Ballinora led by 1-8 to 0-2. Andrew O’Sullivan, Robert, Ivan and Michael Quirke and Kevin Werner were all on target for the winners.

When Ó Mír added two more points to the Naomh Abán tally, Ballinora matched them and so led at the break by 1-10 to 0-4. The game looked over as a contest, as the Gaeltacht side were struggling.

Naomh Abán rearranged their line-out at the interval and were a transformed side in the second half. After Ballinora added a point to their tally from Ivan Quirke, the fightback commenced with a point from team captain Danny Ó Ceallaigh and Ó Mír. When Jack Ó Donnchú and Ó Ceallaigh added further points the western side had momentum though Ballinora still led by 1-11 to 0-8 in the 43rd minute.

The pressure on the Ballinora defence continued with Jack Ó Donnchú driving them on from midfield and Ed Ó Mír cut the deficit to five points in the 50th minute as Ballinora struggled to re-impose their earlier superiority.

Naomh Abán had chances of a goal which were not availed of. In a break up the field Ballinora struck a lethal blow when Andrew O’Sullivan got in for his second goal in the 55th minute. It was 2-11 to 0-9 now and Ballinora back on top. They finished with a superb goal from Ben Mayer to take their first title in style, having deposed champions Ballincollig in the semi-final.

Scorers - Ballinora: A O’Sullivan 2-1; B Mayer 1-0; R Quirke (1f, 1 45), I Quirke 0-3 each, K Werner (1f), M Quirke 0-2 each. Naomh Abán: E Ó Mír 0-6 (3f); D Ó Ceallaigh 0-2; J Ó Donnchú 0-1.

Ballinora: Alex McAllen (capt); Darragh Byrne, Ronan Barrow, Colin O’Flynn; Nathan Davis, James Byrne, Ivan Quirke; Shane Kingston, Adam Laverty; Mark O’Brien, Michael Quirke, Danny Dineen; Kevin Werner, Robert Quirke, Andrew O’Sullivan. Subs: Ben Mayer for K Werner (41), Peter Mayer for A Laverty (41), Sean Lyons for D Dineen (52), S Brennan for A O’Sullivan (60), C O’Donoghue for R Quirke (60).

Naomh Abán: Eoghan Ó Luasa; Ciarán Ó Críodáin, Jack Ó Murchú, Shane Ó Horgáin Ó Loingsigh; Ciarán Ó Luasa, Adrian Ó Cathasaigh, Jeremiah MacSuibhne; Jack Ó Donnchú, Macdara Ó Conaola; Donagh Ó Loingsigh, Daniel Ó Ceallaigh (capt), Éanna Ó Laoire; Tomás Ó Críodáin, Ed Ó Mír, Mairtín Ó Súilleabháin. Subs: Dan Ó Luanaigh for C Ó Críodáin, Tadgh Ó Ceallaigh for J MacSuibhne, Sam Tinsley for E Ó Laoire (all -t), Liam Ó Murchú for T Ó Críodáin (56).

Referee: Robert Whelan (Gleann na Laoi).