Are you interested in Carbery Scór competitions?

September 20th, 2023 12:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

The St James GAA Scór na nÓg team with their mentors who won the 2022 All-Ireland in the Novelty Act in Killarney were welcomed home by the people of Ardfield and Rathbarry on Monday evening. Pictured are, seated, from left, Nora Scannell, Laura Hodnett, Orla Whelton and Meadhbh McCarthy. Back, from left, Kathleen O'Sullivan, Joseph O'Sullivan, Conor Whelton, Cáit O'Mahony, Deirdre Hodnett and Chris McCarthy.

THE annual GAA Scór competitions, which promote cultural activity within the association, are to begin shortly.

The Scór Sinsir (adult) for those 17 years and over on January 1st, 2023, begins in early October. The Carbery final will be held on Saturday, October 7th, in Ballinascarthy Hall at 8pm. Entry forms must be returned for Scór Sinsir by September 14th.

Scór na nÓg is for those under 17 years on January 1st, 2023. The Carbery Scór na nÓg takes place on Sunday, December 10th.

Scór na bPáistí 2024 is for national school children and the county semi-finals will be held on the weekend, March 8/9/10th, with the county finals on March 23rd/24th. The Carbery Scór na nÓg will take place in February, 2024.

All queries to Deirdre Hodnett, Carbery Scór rúnaí, 086-8257136, or email [email protected]. Or to Gabrielle Crowley, SW Board Cultural Officer, 087-7633558, email [email protected].

