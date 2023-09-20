Are you interested in Carbery Scór competitions?

THE annual GAA Scór competitions, which promote cultural activity within the association, are to begin shortly.

The Scór Sinsir (adult) for those 17 years and over on January 1st, 2023, begins in early October. The Carbery final will be held on Saturday, October 7th, in Ballinascarthy Hall at 8pm. Entry forms must be returned for Scór Sinsir by September 14th.

Scór na nÓg is for those under 17 years on January 1st, 2023. The Carbery Scór na nÓg takes place on Sunday, December 10th.

Scór na bPáistí 2024 is for national school children and the county semi-finals will be held on the weekend, March 8/9/10th, with the county finals on March 23rd/24th. The Carbery Scór na nÓg will take place in February, 2024.

All queries to Deirdre Hodnett, Carbery Scór rúnaí, 086-8257136, or email [email protected]. Or to Gabrielle Crowley, SW Board Cultural Officer, 087-7633558, email [email protected].