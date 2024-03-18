All-Ireland winning Rossas paint their hometown red

THE Skibbereen team that came, saw and conquered in 2023 was honoured in style in their hometown recently.

Led by captain fantastic Lisa Harte, the all-conquering O’Donovan Rossa ladies’ football team enjoyed the dream season, winning Cork, Munster and All-Ireland junior football crowns to secure their very own chapter in their club’s history book.

Their exploits in 2023 will never be forgotten, and neither will their celebration night at the West Cork Hotel in Skibb, as these local heroes were, again, the stars of the show in their own town.

It was another chance to bask in the glory of their trophy-laden campaign, before the focus turns to their first season at intermediate level. The question was posed to the Rossa trailblazers: can you now step up and make an impact at intermediate in 2024?

That’s the next challenge for a team that knows how to win and, importantly, also knows how to celebrate their successes, too.