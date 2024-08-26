Adrigole road race hailed as ‘hardest, most scenic and coolest’

DESCRIBED by one of the runners as ‘the hardest, most scenic, smallest and coolest five-mile race I’ve ever done’, the recent Adrigole five-mile road race hit all the right notes.

Held in conjunction with Beara Athletics Club, the race formed part of the Beara Athletic Club Summer League series held over July and August, with races held in Bere Island, Eyeries, Adrigole and Glengarriff. The route, which was considered a fair challenge, included the testing Massmount hill, and was very well received by all the runners.

First to cross the line was last year’s winner Seamus McSweeney (Grange-Fermoy AC) with a fantastic time of 30.04 and he was followed by Donal Fallon (Mount Hillary AC) in a time of 31.50. The first woman to cross the line was Julie O’Brien in a time of 34.28 with Kristen O’Sullivan (Beara AC) second home in a time of 38.32. It is hoped that the race will continue to grow into the future and will form an integral part of the Adrigole festival held over the August weekend.

The winners were: Men’s race – 1. Seamus McSweeney (Grange-Fermoy AC) 30:04; 2. Donal Fallon (Mount Hillary AC) 31:50; 3. Bobby Tangney (Kenmare AC) 31:53. Women’s race – Julie O’Brien 34:28; 2. Female Kristen O’Sullivan (Beara AC) 38.22; 3. Rosaleen Mackeown (Leevale AC). Male 40-50 – 1. Ray Kelleher (Kenmare AC) 35:3; Male 50-60 – 1. Raymond Smith (Kenmare AC) 34:17; Male 60+ – 1. Pat Sheehan (Beara AC) 38:50; Women’s 40-50 – 1. Gillian McCarthy 42:59; Women’s 50-60 – 1. Fiona Osborne 44:22; Women’s 60+ – Jean O’Sullivan (Beara AC) 49:02; Women’s Junior – 1.Amy Arthur (Kenmare AC) 45:34.