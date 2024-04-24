A year to remember for Ross ladies club

ROSSCARBERY Ladies Foot- ball Club celebrated their med- als night in style at the Celtic Ross Hotel on April 12th.

The club began back in 1999, with Liz Hayes and Pat Lane being the founders. What began as just an U12 team has progressed into over 12 teams competing annually.

The medals night at the Celtic Ross Hotel celebrated the club’s most successful year to date, with seven cups coming back to Rosscarbery, along with two runners-up medals.

Overall, this year was the most positive, enjoyable and successful years of football that the club has experienced.