A year to remember for Ross ladies club

ROSSCARBERY Ladies Foot- ball Club celebrated their med- als night in style at the Celtic Ross Hotel on April 12th.
The club began back in 1999, with Liz Hayes and Pat Lane being the founders. What began as just an U12 team has progressed into over 12 teams competing annually.
The medals night at the Celtic Ross Hotel celebrated the club’s most successful year to date, with seven cups coming back to Rosscarbery, along with two runners-up medals.
Overall, this year was the most positive, enjoyable and successful years of football that the club has experienced.
At the Rosscarbery Ladies Football medal presentations in the Celtic Ross Hotel on Friday night, the U12 D team that won the County Championship were presented with their medals by Ciara O'Sullivan (seated centre), Cork football player.
The team that were runners up in the West Cork U13 B received their medals from special guest Ciara O'Sullivan.
The U14 C1 and C2 teams were presented with their West Cork and County championship medals by Ciara O'Sullivan (seated centre), Cork senior football player.
The winners of the West Cork U16 C team received their medals from special guest and Cork football player Ciara O'Sullivan (seated centre).
The U18/minor C2 County champions were presented with their medals by special Ciara O'Sullivan (seated centre), Cork football player.
The junior 2B County Championship winners were presented with their medals by special guest and Cork football player Ciara O'Sullivan.
Fiona Dullea, assistant secretary and Susan Harte, secretary makes a presentation to special guest and Cork football player Ciara O'Sullivan.
The Rosscarbery Ladies Football committee are, front, from left, Elaine Whelton, joint-PRO; Sandra O'Donoghue, joint-PRO; Ciara O'Sullivan, special guest and Cork football player; Maire Tobin, treasurer; Fiona Dullea, assistant secretary. Back, from left, Donal Santry, vice-chairman; Conor O'Callaghan, chairman; Susan Harte, secretary; Sinead Kavanagh, Scór representative, and Niall O'Sullivan, committee member.