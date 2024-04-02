Carbery clubs Scór big in county finals

BY JOHN TARRANT

WEST Cork GAA clubs enjoyed success at both the county Scór Sinsir and Scór na bPaistí finals hosted in the Éire Óg GAA Pavilion, Ovens.

From the senior decider, Carbery Rangers landed a double thanks to victory for Elaine Moore at recitation, with a novelty act featuring Elaine Moore, Claire O’Regan, Isabelle Moore, Eamon O’Donoghue, Olivia O’Sullivan, Riona Hill, Eileen McSweeney and Emma O’Flynn repeating the feat.

Clann na nGael instrumental music continued on their winning ways thanks to the endeavours of Davina Connolly, Saoirse Connolly, Molly McQueen and Andrew Collins.

For their consistent efforts, Carbery Rangers won the Best Senior Club Award, the accolade accepted by Breeda Hurley. The triumphant Carbery Rangers and Clann na nGael teams along with Boherbue, Cullen and Millstreet progress to the Munster Senior Scór final in Newport, Tipperary on Saturday, April 13th.

From the county Scór na bPaistí final, Eila Ní Nhéill from Newcestown Camogie took delight in a victory in the solo dance category. The Kilmacabea quiz team struck a rich vein of form with a thrilling win for a team of Siobhán O’Donovan, Tadhg O'Donovan, Odhran French and Áine Ní Lochlainn.

Taking runner-up places were Isobel Ní Mhuireasáin (Valley Rovers), Kate Lynch (Tadhg MacCarthaigh), Katie Ní Drisceoil (Cill na Martra), St James and Clonakilty.