2022 BEAMISH CUP: Dunmanway Town to face Drinagh Rangers in heavyweight clash

THERE is no disputing the standout tie from the Beamish Cup round two draw, as holders Dunmanway Town will take on Drinagh Rangers in a heavyweight contest.

These two are currently battling it out in the Premier Division title race too, but only one will advance to the quarter-finals of the Beamish Cup. Three-in-a-row chasing Dunmanway dumped Drinagh out of the cup in the first round last season in a 2-0 win thanks to strikes from Mark Buckley and Barry O’Donovan. This is the opportunity for one team to gain a psychological advantage as the WCL season hots up.

Elsewhere, beaten 2021 Beamish Cup finalists Clonakilty Soccer Club take on Championship title contenders Castletown Celtic in another intriguing round-two match up. Clonakilty needed extra-time to beat Skibbereen 2-1 in the opening round, but this Clon team knows all about the Beamish Cup and will be one to watch.

Another side flying high in the Championship, Bunratty United will meet a Togher Celtic team scrapping for survival in the Premier, but who did power past Kilbrittain Rovers 5-1 in the first round. There are also all-Premier clashes between Mizen AFC and Spartak Mossgrove, and Kilgoban Celtic are up against Lyre Rovers. Riverside Athletic will fancy their chances against Dunmanway Town B, Ballydehob will be favourites against Courtmacsherry and there is an all-Championship match-up between Beara United and Baltimore.

The full Beamish Cup Round 2 draw is as follows: Mizen AFC v Spartak Mossgrove, Castletown Celtic v Clonakilty Soccer Club, Togher Celtic v Bunratty United, Kilgoban Celtic v Lyre Rovers, Dunmanway Town B v Riverside Athletic, Courtmacsherry v Ballydehob, Drinagh Rangers A v Dunmanway Town, Beara United v Baltimore.

Elsewhere, in the semi-finals of the WCL Women’s Cup, league leaders Drinagh Rangers will take on Mizen, while there will be little to separate Kenmare and Beara. The semi-final draw for the West Cork U19 Cup is as follows: Bunratty v Drinagh Rangers, Ardfield v Kilgoban Celtic.