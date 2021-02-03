2020 LGFA Volunteer of the Year Awards for Peter O'Leary and Sandra O’Donoghue

LADIES’ football in West Cork has been booming over the last few years – and there were more celebrations this week after two locals were announced as winners of 2020 LGFA Volunteer of the Year Awards.

This is the fourth year of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association awards and they acknowledge and honour the contributions of volunteers across the country.

Castletownbere native Peter O’Leary has been named PRO of the Year after his excellent work as Cork LGFA PRO, while Sandra O’Donoghue from Rosscarbery has been selected as the 2020 LGFA Young Volunteer of the Year in recognition of her work and contribution to ladies’ football locally.

Massive Congrats to young @rossladiesLGFA player

Sandra O’ Donoghue who has won the “Young Volunteer Of The Year” in the @LadiesFootball 2020 Volunteer Awards. As well as being a player & LC Student,Sandra is a huge worker within her club,coaching young players & helping out ? pic.twitter.com/ny9g1x4sNr — Cork LGFA (@CorkLGFA) February 3, 2021

Both Peter and Sandra will be amongst the award winners who will be acknowledged during a special virtual ceremony on Friday evening, February 12th. The event will commence at 7.30pm, with Dáithí Ó Sé performing MC duties. It can also be viewed live on the LGFA Facebook Page.