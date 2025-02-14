THE UAE is a popular holiday destination. The fact is that it has all the conditions for a memorable holiday.

This country combines incredible sights and rich cultural heritage.

There is also a huge choice of entertainment for tourists. You can not just observe skyscrapers from the tarmac.

But also use Dubai yacht booking to see the city from the water.

At the same time, quality service on water transport is guaranteed.

Enjoy the Dubai sunshine, fresh sea air, and mesmerising scenery.

Dive deeper to explore why the UAE water holiday is best for you!

Top 5 reasons why tourists should visit the UAE

About 15,300,000 tourists visit Dubai per year. At the same time, there are approximately 2,700,000 locals in the city.

The difference is enormous yet the question arises–why does the UAE attract so many people?

The main reasons why tourists actively come to the country include the following.

Incredible attractions

The UAE offers incredible attractions.

Tourists can climb the tallest building, watch a fascinating fountain show, experience the adrenaline rush at the Aqua Venture water park on incredible slides, and explore mosques in search of spirituality.

Lovers of relaxed holidays can contact the yacht rental company to find the right boat for a water cruise.

Every tourist will find something to do and see.

The spirit of Arabia in the desert

One of the main reasons to visit the UAE is the incredible sands.

Here, you can go on a sand dune safari or a camel ride with the most experienced guides who are usually the locals.

Desert landscapes are breathtaking, the likes of which cannot be found in Europe.

Safety of tourists and protection

This is an important criterion when choosing a tourism destination.

The UAE is reverent about maintaining a high level of safety and welfare for visitors.

It is not only for families to come here.

Also, the UAE is considered to be a safe place for single women who want to visit the country.

There are low crime rates here and strong protection from law enforcement agencies.

Pleasant warm wintertime

The UAE has a warm climate and clear blue skies all year round.

Especially during winter, the temperature remains pleasant for beach visits and outdoor activities.

We highly recommend visiting the country from November to April, as summertime is usually boiling hot.

Therefore, you can get a rental yacht in almost any season.

Multicultural population

There are almost 200 different nationalities in the country.

They get along and work together.

Multiculturalism has made it possible to create the most hospitable atmosphere for tourists coming from different parts of the world.

Among other things, tourists in the country can get acquainted with different cultures and cuisines.

The most popular places to visit in the UAE

If this is your first time to visit the UAE, it's best to start by exploring the most popular places:

Burj Khalifa (Dubai)

It is the tallest building in the world. You can enjoy incredible views from the observation decks on level 124 or 125. You can also visit the At the Top Sky Lounge on level 148. But you should make a reservation well in advance.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque (Abu Dhabi)

Whatever your religion, you can admire this architectural landmark. Note that you can only visit it in modest and respectful clothing. It should cover your arms and cleavage.

Dubai Mall

It is not just an amazing place for shopping. There are also many amazing locations for tourists on its territory. Including you can visit the Olympic ice rink. If you have a family holiday, check out the Dubai Aquarium. An underwater zoo or exploring a dinosaur skeleton would also be a good option. Also, don't forget about the huge number of branded shops.

Hatta in Dubai

If you are history buffs and outdoor enthusiasts, you can head to the mountain enclave of Hatta. Here you can not only explore the historical village. You can also get energised by mountain biking. Kayaking is another option. Those who like a relaxing holiday can have a great time in a rustic lodge.

Sea Trips

The Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the Gulf of Oman, and the Persian Gulf wash Dubai. Therefore, boat trips are very popular. You can easily find a yacht rental service and choose a suitable vessel for a few hours, a day, or any other suitable time. You will also be assisted in choosing the best itinerary.

Have an incredible travelling experience in the UAE

The United Arab Emirates is a country of contrasts. There are a huge number of wonders to explore here. The same goes for the tourist options. You can easily rent a yacht to enjoy incredible city views from the water. You can also go on safari to other places as well. Either way, an adventure in the UAE will be unforgettable.