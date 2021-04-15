What to expect from remote jobs in Cork?

With its vast economy making almost a fifth of the Irish GDP, most would think that Corcaigh is much larger than it really is. The economical strength doesn’t come from the number of citizens of the Rebel City, but the diversity of its businesses. But, what you might expect from remote jobs in Cork is not the same as in some other places, especially when it comes to cities.

Usually, working remotely is better if you are willing to relocate to the countryside. But, relatively low rental prices in Cork and the fact that a lot of your home expenses can be written off as business expenses when working from home makes Cork a good urban option.

During the last few years, three industries have come to prominence globally, which affects the labor options in this region as well:

1. Affiliate and online marketing

2. Industrial and graphic design

3. Web, app, and game development

And, the last one is usually the most lucrative, especially when it comes to young people. This is especially the case for the live casino industry that has expanded significantly in the last few years and which is constantly looking for new people.

Additionally, if you are someone who is familiar with how these casino games work, you will have an easy time adjusting to the development tools even if you don’t have as much experience in app development directly.

With junior developer salaries being roughly 2000€ per month, this can be a phenomenal opportunity for young people or those who simply want to work from home.

Benefits of Remote Jobs

A decade ago, working from home wasn’t even a possibility due to a lack of technology. Fast forward to today, where you have multiple remote jobs to choose from, and the biggest concern is to decide whether the benefits outweigh some downsides.

Some of the main benefits that working from home gives you are:

1. Comfort

2. Freedom

3. Money savings

Generally, most people dream of the ability to work from the comfort of their own homes. And, nowadays, that is entirely possible.

The main benefit of a remote job is the comfort and freedom it gives you. You can do your assignment from anywhere in the world, as long as you have a digital device and good Wi-Fi. In a way, you get to be your own boss and save some cash because you don’t have to pay for transportation and food you usually do.

Downsides of Remote Jobs

Every job has its own set of advantages and downsides, and a remote job is not an exception. People are very quick to transfer to work from home without realizing that it’s not as easy as it seems.

Although a remote job gives you the comfort, freedom, and privacy that most of us wish for, it’s also a benefit as it is a downside. You should think about whether you are capable of working from home.

At first, there’s not a single flaw you can think of, but in reality, you have the same if not more responsibilities and assignments that you must do, and you have to force yourself to work, which is not easy at all.

The price you must pay for the comfort and freedom you get is excellent work habits and self-discipline. No more bosses and superior nagging above your shoulders. Now you have to nag yourself to finish the job in time.

Good Remote Job Options

It can be said that remote jobs have presented a whole bunch of new opportunities for rural Ireland . The main focus is to provide good quality jobs and allow people to work and live in their own communities.

As time passes, the options for jobs that people can do from home expands. And, some of the most wanted and well paid remote jobs are:

1. Programing

2. Freelance writing

3. Graphic design

Skilled programmers are some of the most well-paid professionals in today’s market, and rightfully so.

Thinking outside the box is one of the essential skills you must possess to do this job. In a nutshell, this job requires you to solve problems, bring new and fresh ideas, and improves your creativity, critical thinking, and reasoning.

For those who are more creative and not so logical, freelance writing and graphic design can be an excellent career path. With both jobs, you’ll be able to learn new things every day and make your visions and ideas come to life. At the same time, you’ll be well-paid for doing so.