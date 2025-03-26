WATCH: Lely scraping the way forward since 2011: Ireland's first robotic scraper

Scraping the way forward since 2011: Ireland’s first robotic scraper, now installed over 14 years.

Dan and Niall Lynch, farming together near Ballyvourney, have been the proud owners of Ireland's first robotic scraper for 14 years.

Milking 160 cows, they noticed their cows were often dirty when coming into the parlour, and scraping by hand was taking up valuable time that could be better spent elsewhere on the farm.

With the Lely Discovery 90 scraper, things changed.

It works on set routes, multiple times a day, to scrape manure into the slats, keeping the cubicle beds clean and ensuring cows don’t drag manure back onto them.

The result? Cleaner cows, cleaner milk and less labour.

The Lely Discovery 90 does not require cables or gutters.

This ensures a more secure living environment for the cows.

Thanks to its compact design the Discovery can easily navigate in between the cows, under the sorting gates and around the cubicle passages and waiting areas.

The routes and cleaning frequency can be set to match your own, or the cows’ daily rhythm to make things as hassle-free as possible.

And if you would like to adjust the programme, for whatever reason, you can easily do so using your mobile phone.

'Over the last 14 years, it’s been hassle-free. We’ve only had to replace the batteries twice and a set of tyres. The rubber blade is replaced every year or so. If you want cleaner cows, easier milking, and lower cell counts, the Lely Discovery 90 is the way to go!;

