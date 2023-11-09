Visit the MTU Bishopstown campus Open Day 2023!

MTU BISHOPSTOWN CAMPUS OPEN DAY 2023 will take place on Friday the 17th of November 2023 from 10.00am to 2.00pm and we invite you, your students and their parents or guardians to attend.

The Open Day will incorporate an extensive range of activities which will be particularly beneficial to students selecting higher education courses and planning future careers.

The main features of the Open Day will include a Careers Exhibition, to be held in the MTU Arena, and a series of information sessions and demonstrations which will take place in various departments throughout the Bishopstown Campus over the course of the day.

We will be providing information on all courses in MTU, which now amount to one hundred and twenty-five programmes on the CAO list.

Students will have opportunities to meet with lecturers and students and see the extensive facilities available in MTU including extracurricular activities. Organised tours of the University will also be available on the day.

Students interested in attending the MTU Crawford College of Art and Design (Sharman Crawford Street, Cork) should go directly to this campus on the day where there will be information sessions and tours of MTU CCAD. Please note that MTU CCAD will also be welcoming prospective students on Saturday the 18th of November from 10.00am to 2.00pm.

PLEASE NOTE the OPEN DAY at the MTU CORK SCHOOL OF MUSIC (Union Quay, Cork) will be Saturday the 18th of November only from 10.00am to 3.00pm. Students interested in attending our MTU Cork School of Music (Union Quay, Cork) should go directly to the CSM on the Saturday.

We look forward to meeting you!

For more details visit https://www.mtu.ie/opendays/