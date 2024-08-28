Transform your career, your way - choose MTU part-time education

OFFERING an extensive range of part-time and professional courses, Munster Technological University (MTU) supports people of all ages, backgrounds, and lifestyles in achieving their career goals.

The University’s academic programmes include Certificates, Degrees, Masters, and PhDs, and have been developed with extensive industry input, making them highly valuable to those who are seeking employment or career advancement.

To cater for a wide diversity of learning preferences, MTU provides on-campus, online, and blended learning options, empowering students to manage their own learning experiences in line with their individual needs.

MTU also supports Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), a process through which individuals can gain exemptions for modules based on learning they have already undertaken through participation in other courses or on-the-job experiences.

In addition to its regular schedule of courses, MTU provides further opportunities through programmes such as Springboard+ and the Human Capital Initiative (HCI).

These government-funded schemes offer free or heavily subsidised courses at Certificate, Degree, and Masters levels, leading to qualifications in high-demand areas such as IT, engineering, business, green skills, manufacturing, and construction, amongst many others.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, MTU will offer a range of opportunities over the coming months.

For those who are interested in becoming self-employed, either due to a desire for a significant shift in career or through necessity, MTU offers relevant programmes which equip participants with the necessary skills for success.

In some cases, access to financial support is available to support participants.

For those who wish to explore their interests in research, MTU is now expanding its dynamic team of research postgraduates and postdoctoral researchers in an ecosystem that is delivering the growth needed to support the University’s ambitious research and innovation targets.

Details of relevant opportunities will be posted on the MTU website on a regular basis.

To check for availability of places on MTU’s part-time, Springboard+ and HCI courses, interested applicants will find relevant details at www.mtu.ie/part-time/ and at www.mtu.ie/study/springboard/.

For those interested in the entrepreneurship route, enquiries may be submitted to the Rubicon Centre in Cork or the Tom Crean Business Centre in Kerry.